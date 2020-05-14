S.A.L.T. Council meeting canceled
SEBRING — The Highlands County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) Council meeting scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Homer’s Restaurant will be canceled due to the COVID-19 concerns. The Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor the situation and is making adjustments according to statistical data from all aspects of this pandemic. It is hopeful to resume meetings in June; however all members will be informed. The next tentative scheduled meeting is at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Homer’s Restaurant. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to contact Sergeant Kimberly Gunn for further information.
Church passing out food for those in need
SEBRING — Highlands Community Church is giving free food with love on each Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at 3005 New Life Way. All who need food, please ride by and members will deliver contact free to the car. This is done in conjunction with partner churches Grace Church of Sebring, St. John United Methodist Church, St. Agnes Episcopal and Emannuel United Church of Christ.