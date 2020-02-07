Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association will host their next Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Pancake Breakfast includes sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, coffee and all the pancakes you can eat all for a low price of $6 for non-members and $5 for members. Children age 4-12 are $3 and children under 3 eat free.
Lake Country Cruisers Car Show
LAKE PLACID — Lake Country Cruisers open Car show and Cruise In takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Lake Placid American Legion, 1490 U.S. 27 N. Car show takes place every second Saturday from October through May. Lunch is served, and the event includes music, door prizes and birthday celebration. Call John Meyerhoff at 863-465-6263.
23rd annual Artistry in Wood show
SEBRING — Highlands Woodcarvers will present their 23rd annual Artistry in Wood show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Sebring Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring (behind the Police Station). Admission is $3 per person. There will be a carving competition, sales, wood and tool vendors, refreshments and door prizes. For more information, contact Eric Maron at efmaron@centurylink.net. Highlandswoodcarvers.com.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — California Toe Jam Band is returning to the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Tickets are $8 at the door. Chocolate Valentine’s Party — Bring your favorite baked chocolate goodies to share at the counter and receive five free Share the Wealth Tickets. For information, contact Pam from 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Marlinaires in concert
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host The Marlinaires in concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at 4343 Schumacher Road in Sebring. Tickets are $10. For tickets or information, contact Jan Tomasello at 707-648-6221 or Laney Powers at 954-790-0529.
Smart driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Quilt Show at Tanglewood
SEBRING — Join the Tanglewood Quilters for their Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Tanglewood, 3000 Tanglewood Parkway (on U.S. 27 across from Denny’s Restaurant). Visit with the quilters and learn about the craft of quilting. There will be over 50 quilts demonstrating different quilting techniques and patterns. Tickets will be available for an Opportunity quilt with proceeds going to various charities. Admission is free.