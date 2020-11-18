Aktion Club free Friday Night Movie
AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County will be hosting is monthly free Friday Night Movie this Friday, Nov. 20, at Heartland Horses Show Arena, 4305 Independence St., off College Drive.
Show time is 5:30 p.m. and the concession stand opens at 5 p.m. The movie will be “3:10 To Yuma,” starring Russell Crowe. The movie will be under a covered outdoor arena. Everyone brings their own chair and bug spray. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
The Aktion Club will be selling hot dogs, popcorn, drinks, chips and candy at a concession stand to raise money. No other food or drinks are allowed.
Painting with the Co-Op
LAKE PLACID — November 21, 2020, The Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op is having a Painting Class with Jeni Novak from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 132 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. The cost is $35 which includes all supplies. To see the painting you will be doing go to our Facebook page, Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Operative. Seating is limited so please come by and sign up and pay. Hope to see you there.
Reflections craft show
SEBRING — Reflections on Silver Lake will have a Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Reflections, 1850 U.S. 27 South. Outside vendors welcome, $20 per table and 8 a.m. setup. For more information, call Connie Thomas at 330-671-5948.
Christmas in the Highlands toy drive
SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands 2020 will hold a Toy Drive & Box Collection Contest. Grand prize will be the right to be Santa Clause at this year’s Christmas event and $100 gift card. Judging will be by CITH board members on overall presentation, Christmas Spirit and donations. For more information, please contact Joseph Stubblefield at 913-832-0095 or teamjesuswins@gmail.com or Armor-Radio.com.
Holy Trap Ministries collecting dinner
SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries Inc., a 501c3 non-profit organization, services are to help the less fortunate with utility bills, food, clothing, job placement, mentorship and Prayer. We are organizing an event, Turkeys for Families, to provide a turkey and other food items to ensure families in need have a Thanksgiving dinner. We are asking that you show your support by donating a turkey, other food items, your time or a monetary gift. You may contact us by phone at 863-633-0145, by email at theholytrap@gmail.com or on our website at theholytrapministires.org.
Lunch and karaoke at VFW
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park will be serving French Dip sandwiches for $5 from 2 p.m. until sold out on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Post, 75 N. Olivia Drive. There will also be Karaoke that night from 6-9 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 863-452-9853.
Indoor yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its annual Indoor Yard Sale on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the church, 324 E. Main Street in Avon Park. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale starting at 8 a.m. Doors will close at 2 p.m. Everything must go! Please be considerate and wear a mask for everyone’s safety.
10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Make plans now to attend the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 11:30 a.m. and is located at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call Julie at 702-994-9739 or Brenda at 561-201-2130. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.
Palms Foundation of Sebring holding annual business meeting
SEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold their annual business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Palms Foundation office located at 342 Poinsettia Ave., Suite 206, in Sebring at 10 a.m.
A summary of the Foundation’s 2020 activities and a slate of 2021 officers and board members will be presented and approved.
For more information please call the Palms Foundation office 863-314-9400.
Mom Prom
SEBRING — Heartland Mom Life is sponsoring a dance fundraiser to benefit Lake Placid’s Project Grad for class of 2021 and 2023. The second annual Mom Prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2021 at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. A cash bar will be stocked with wine, beer and sangria and our famous Taco Truck will be available outside our venue. VIP tables can be purchased starting Nov. 1 at https://event.gives/momprom21. For more details, check out Lake Placid Mom Prom on Facebook.
Festival planned for 2021
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary on Saturday, March 6, 2021, on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or nonprofit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon, or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.