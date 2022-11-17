2022 Sebring Derby
SEBRING — Friday, Nov. 18, Ridge Area Arc will have its Sebring Derby, presented by Johnson Stivender Wealth Advisers, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Island View Restaurant, 5223 Tee Time Circle (Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard). Admission is $50. Bar and betting windows open at 6 p.m. Proceeds to benefit The Ridge Area Arc. For more information or to buy tickets, visit ridgeareaarc.org.
Garden Festival and saleSEBRING — The Master Gardener Volunteers of Highlands County present their garden festival and plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). Free admission. Featured will be vegetable plants, succulents, orchids, trees, and more. There will be arts and crafts vendors, food, classes, music, plant information and family fun. A raffle, silent auction and lots of great plant deals. Cash or check payments only. For more information, call 863-402-6540.
Masons BBQ lunchSEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Sebring Lodge 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lodge on the corner of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway. Come early. Meals are $12 each. Menu is chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is open and take-out is available.
Holiday Craft ShowSEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., the Sebring Recreation Club will hold a craft show and sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 333 Pomegranate Ave. behind the Sebring Police Department. Crafters needed; only $15 per table. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Dan Noble at 616-294-8044 or Carla Calandra at 315-730-0765.
Butterfly & Pollinators meetSEBRING — Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m., the Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators club will meet at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center at 4509 George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). Everyone is welcome. For questions, call 561-951-6213.
HCA Fusion FestAVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance presents Art & Culture Fusion Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Vendors are invited to join a celebration of the diversity of cultures with food, music, dance and art on Museum Avenue. Space is available for arts and crafts and food; and promotional space is available for non-profits, businesses, performers, artists and cultural costumes. For more information, call 941-321-9222. Vendor registration can be found at heartlandculturalalliance.org