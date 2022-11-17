2022 Sebring Derby

SEBRING — Friday, Nov. 18, Ridge Area Arc will have its Sebring Derby, presented by Johnson Stivender Wealth Advisers, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Island View Restaurant, 5223 Tee Time Circle (Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard). Admission is $50. Bar and betting windows open at 6 p.m. Proceeds to benefit The Ridge Area Arc. For more information or to buy tickets, visit ridgeareaarc.org.

