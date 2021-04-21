Heartland Bluegrass Bash
ARCADIA — The upcoming bluegrass events will be held April 23 and 24 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia, located seven miles north of Arcadia on U.S. 17. Friday, April 23, jams will start at noon. On Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m., there will be a “beginning bluegrass jam,” followed by Tailwinds at 1 p.m., then the Heartland Jam Band followed by Tammy Renee & The Bridge. Cost is free to members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion. For further information, call 941-467-2051.
Family fun day
AVON PARK — The Hope Foundation and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a family fun day to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at MLK Memorial Field, 207 E. State St. in Avon Park. The event is free and includes food, music, kids’ games, face painting, horseshoes and cornhole, with guest speakers and more. Come on out and enjoy the day.
Orchid Society repotting workshop
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County and Robbins Nursery are sponsoring an Orchid Repotting Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Robbins Nursery, 4803 U.S. 27 South. Members will repot your orchids for a nominal fee of $4 for the first two divisions and $3 for each additional division. There will be an additional $10 charge for large rootbound plants. You must supply the pots and potting mix; Robbins will have a full assortment of orchid supplies available for sale. For additional information, call 954-817-6323 or e-mail paul@taxmaestro.com.
Elks open house
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 is hosting a big family event on April 24 beginning with a yard sale at 8 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. by food and drinks and activities for everyone. The event will be held at the lodge at 200 County Road 621 East. Kids can visit a fire truck and police cars and play in a bounce house. Videos will be running about the Elks youth camp and children’s services. Elroy the Elk will talk about drug awareness. There will be special pricing for anyone who wishes to join the lodge. For more information, call 863-465-2661.
LakeSharks April Phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have their monthly Phlocking for April from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring. Public welcome. Featuring the music of James “Sunny Jim” White. This month’s “Party with a Purpose” will collect items for RCMA.
Sebring Gardeners to meet
SEBRING — You are invited to meet at 10 a.m. Monday, April 26 at the Jack Stroup Civic Center in Downtown Sebring. After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Garden Club is back in action. If you want to learn more about Florida gardening, hear from experienced guest speakers, and meet new friends, this is the place for you. The club meets from September to May on the fourth Monday of the month. The last meeting for this season will be the installation of new officers on Monday, May 24. All COVID precautions are taken: social distancing, wearing masks and temperatures will be taken at the door. For further information, call Gloria Frances at 863-381-3180.
Ladies of a Loss meet
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will be meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, in the private room at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. The group meets the last Monday of each month. There is no cost to join. As a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other or child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. For more information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Scribblers & Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. Our purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. We are not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required.
Wordsmiths to meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths will meet each Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. This is a critique group featuring nonfiction and fiction of all genres – no porn please. The meeting is open to writers 18 and older. For more information, email vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Resale shop grand opening
AVON PARK — A ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening and expansion to 4,000 square feet of the “Twice Is Nice Shoppe” is set from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at 1418 W. Avon Blvd. in Avon Park, across the street from the Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church. The store will be open after the 1 p.m. ribbon cutting for shopping. Masks are required. You will find furniture, housewares, home décor, plus clothing, shoes and accessories for all ages. The money you spend is used to stock the church’s food pantry for Highlands County residents who need a helping hand.
Samaritan’s Touch taco event
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center will hold a Taco Tuesday drive-thru event from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at 3015 Herring Ave. Featuring a take-along menu of three tacos, rice, beans, cookies and a beverage. The price is $8, and you may pre-order by calling 863-471-1870. All proceeds benefit Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, which is a non-profit that is the only free primary healthcare service for the financially challenged residents of Highlands County.