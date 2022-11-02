Republican Women meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network will meet today, Nov. 2, at 12 p.m. at The Deep South Restaurant, 3750 U.S. 27 N, Suite 2A.. Please RSVP by calling 863-633-0375. Men are welcome!
Neighborhood Church Fall Fest
SEBRING — Neighborhood Church Sebring will host its first ever Fall Fest from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at 3599 Thunderbird Road in Sebring. The event will feature Chubby Wubby’s food truck, Charlie Creek Coffee Company and more. Fall Fest is a free, family-oriented event with fun for the whole family. Enjoy bounce houses, staged photo-ops, games, a scavenger hunt and plenty of yummy snacks.
Shrine Club Spaghetti dinner
AVON PARK — Friday, Nov. 4, from 4-7 p.m., the Highlands Shrine Club is hosting a spaghetti dinner at 2604 SR 17 South, phone 863-382-2208. Menu is salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert & beverage; cost $10. Eat in or take out available, The public is invited.
Johnny Cash Tribute
AVON PARK — Friday, Nov. 4 from 6-9 p.m., VFW 9853 presents Bill Forness, in his musical tribute to Johnny Cash. Concert is free and open to the public. Food is available for purchase. Location is 751 N. Olivia Drive. For further information, call Mike Shirey at 863-453-9853.
Wrede’s Wildlife Center fundraiser
AVON PARK — Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. , the American Legion Post 69 is holding a fundraiser for the animals at Wrede’s. Featured will be a bake sale, cornhole tournament, hot dogs, ships, silent auction, and photo both with Thunder the Bald Eagle. Donations for the animals will be accepted and are: raw vegetables, deer corn, chicken feed and raw fish for Thunder. We will also have a Texas Hold’em, with $20 buy in. Pre-register at the canteen so we can have enough tables set up. Open to the public, and bring the family — Kids can make a card for Veterans Day. Location is 1301 W. Bell St. For more information or to register for Texas Hold’em call post 69 at 863-453-4553.
St. Francis of Assisi Christmas bazaar
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., we will have Christmas in November at our church, St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, at 43 Lake June Road. We will have lots of beautiful Christmas decorations and jewelry to include earrings, pins, necklaces, and watches. Great prices, great fellowship, come join us!! Questions: Call the Church at 863-465-0051.
Artist reception and exhibit
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 noon to 2 p.m., the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art presents the exhibit opening and artist reception of “Back in Black & Shades of Illusion’’, by International award-winning artist Beverly Marshall. This exhibit runs the gamut of illusions, anamorphic art and sculptures. Follow the pencil lines and view each piece. Come see the art of illusion as distorted images morph into perspective. The art of anamorphism will be on display. Location is 310 W. Main St. For further information, call 863-453-4531.
Chili Fest at Parkway Baptist
SEBRING — Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 3 p.m., everyone is invited to celebrate Fall with us at our first annual “Chili Fest” at Parkway Free Will Baptist Church, 3413 Sebring Parkway. Come meet some new friends and enjoy a bowl of chili plus all the trimmings. There will be music and games for all ages.
“Spooktacular” fundraiser
AVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m., Bill and Lisa Jarrett present, live on stage, the Cirque-tacular Production of Spooktacular. This is a fundraiser to benefit the Sebring Historical Society. Performed at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, 600 W. College Dr. Tickets are $15, available online at sfscARTS.org/show/spooktacular/ and from the Sebring Historical Society office or board members. You save $5 when you use the code: PYPSHS.
Democratic Party events
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 6, there will be a Democratic rally from 10 a.m. until noon beginning at the headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (across from Bank of America). Monday, Nov. 7 from 6:30 — 8 p.m., there will be a general meeting at Democratic headquarters and on Tuesday, Nov. 8, there will be an Election Night Potluck at 7 p.m. Bring a dish and/or snacks to share while watching the returns. For further information, call 863-385-8601.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 6 from 8 — 11 a.m., Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all you can eat breakfast at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday every month and Includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Mystery Event fundraiser
SEBRING — Monday, Nov. 7 at Lakeshore Mall, the “Ghost of Spook Hill” will feature activities including scavenger hunt, escape room and mystery. This is a fundraiser for The After School Spot, Inc., a free space for middle and high school students with Monday — Friday after school classes in creative peer engagement and youth development. For more information, call Regina Nicolois at 347-595-0157.
Gem & Mineral Club notice
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem & Mineral Club will NOT meet Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to Election Day. Next meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the rear Fellowship Hall of the Church of Christ, at 3800 Sebring Parkway. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Jewelry sale
AVON PARK — Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m., Avon Park Depot Museum presents “Tea & Trinkets”, a display and sale of vintage jewelry, and a silent auction with beginning bids of $25. Tickets are $10. Guest speaker is Carol Breckenridge. Jewelry features pieces by Trifari, Sarah Coventry, Christian Dior and others. Location is Depot Museum, 3 N. Museum Ave. (off W. Main St.). For more information, call 813-482-4868.
Women Veterans forum
AVON PARK — Wednesday, Nov. 9 starting at 8 a.m., the American Legion Post 69 will hold this forum as an opportunity to voice concerns and ask questions. Service Officers will be there to help with claims and benefits questions. Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. and forum at 9:30 a.m. Location is 1301 W. Bell St. For more information, call Deanna Hall, Women Veterans Chair, American Legion Dept. of Florida at 239-264-9164; womenvets@legionmail.org.
Thanksgiving food drive
SEBRING & LAKE PLACID — Now until Wednesday, Nov. 16, Big Brothers Big Sisters are seeking donations of canned vegetables, boxed potatoes, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, stuffing and gravy. Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys will be distributed to 20 local BBBS families in need. Drop off locations are: SEBRING: Berkshire Hathaway at 131 U.S. 27 N. and 4800 Haw Branch Road; Big Brothers Big Sisters at 366 N. Fernleaf Ave.; Heal by Touch at 2531 U.S. 27 S. and Wauchula State Bank at 1385 U.S. 27 S. LAKE PLACID: Berkshire Hathaway at 15 N. Main St.