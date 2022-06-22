End Gun Violence Peace March
SEBRING — On Saturday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m., people who want to end gun violence in the country are invited to meet at the intersection of East Center Street and MLK Boulevard (near the Sebring Boys & Girls Club). Wear orange and join the group as they raise awareness and hear testimonies from local pastors, victims affected by gun violence and local law enforcement officers. Signs and posters are welcome. Light refreshments and snacks will be served at the end of the walk, which ends at Booker Avenue and MLK Boulevard. Event is sponsored by The Dream Foundation, Inc. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will participate. For more information, call 863-402-7825.
LakeSharks phlocking
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 26, at 3 p.m. the LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will return to the Caddy Shack Bar & Grill at 3122 Golfview Road. Dave Signs and Beth Travers will play from 3-6 p.m. Items for Peace River Women’s Shelter will be collected. The need is for toiletries such as hair products, oral hygiene products, deodorant, etc., and children’s items like shoes, socks, underwear, diapers, games and books. Additionally, there is a special need for laundry detergent and pet food. The public is welcome, so feel free to bring along friends and neighbors.
Ladies of a Loss to meet
SEBRING — On Monday, June 27, Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet at two different locations at two different times. These meetings will take place on the last Monday of every month. The 10 a.m. meeting will be held at Dee’s Place on North Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring and the 2 p.m. meeting is at Deep South Restaurant in Fairmount Plaza on U.S. 27. There is no cost to join, as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. The group plans events and activities for the month to share together. For more information at 317-402-0914.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, June 27, at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). All orchid enthusiasts of all skill levels are welcome. For more information, contact Susie Whitehead at 863-381-0522 or orchidsocietyhighlands.org
Butterfly and Pollinators Club to meet
SEBRING — On Tuesday, June 28, at 2 p.m. the Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators Club will meet at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center at George Boulevard and U.S. 27. Everyone is welcome.
Stashie’s Smoothies has moved
SEBRING — Formerly in the Lakeshore Mall, Stashie’s Smoothies has moved to 199 U.S. 27 South (in the Lakeview Plaza, right next to Pinch-a-Penny). For more information, email stashiessmoothies@gmail.com or call 347-332-3259.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. Published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing are welcome. For more information, contact vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Writer’s group
SEBRING — What's your story? Whatever it is, this group wants to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. This is a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. The group meets the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the aqua colored house across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information, leave a message for Art Lefkowitz at 863-273-7046 or 863-385-1554.