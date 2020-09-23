Family Fun Shoot
AVON PARK — Big Bang Ranch has joined forces with Ridge Area Arc to host a steel target competition on Oct. 3 at Big Bang Ranch, 730 CR 17A West in Avon Park. The outdoor gun range will be set up for adults and kids, novice shooters and more experienced marksmen. The outdoor event will observe social distancing during the competition. Participants are encouraged to wear masks if they feel it necessary. Registration is at 9 a.m. followed by a safety class at 9:30 a.m. and the first shot fired at 10 a.m. Ridge Area Arc is providing goodie bags to the first 50 shooters. Cost is $45 for adults, $25 for kids 10-17. Bring your own gun and ammunition. Some firearms will be available to use. Ammunition will be on sale. There are some great prizes for winners in each category. Oct. 10 has been designated as the rain date. To register for the Family Fun Shoot, call 863-449-0476 or 863-632-1705.
Halloween 5k
AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc is going virtual with their Halloween 5k fundraising event this year. Participants can log their miles through the month of October. Virtual runs put the participant in charge of how they experience the event and when and how they run or walk it. Weather isn’t a problem either or they can even choose to complete their race in the comfort of being indoors on a treadmill to get their miles in. Beginning Oct. 1, registered participants can log their miles on designated treadmills at Planet Fitness inside Lakeshore Mall. The 11th annual fundraising event, coordinated by Chet Brojek, will benefit Ridge Area Arc. Runner medals will be mailed after the race. Register online: runsignup.com/Race/FL/AvonPark/RidgeareaArc VirtualHalloween5k
10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Make plans now to attend the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 11:30 a.m. and is located at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Masons BBQ lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Lodge, 1809 Home Ave. on the corner of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway. For $10 the menu includes chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available for limited seating. Take out is available.