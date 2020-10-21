Masons to meet
SEBRING — The Sebring Masonic Lodge 249 meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Visiting Masons are welcome. Refreshments, fellowship and Masonic information at 6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7:30 p.m. The Lodge is located at Parkway and Home Avenue. Call 863-414-8523 for details.
Tennis players needed
LAKE PLACID — Tennis double players needed from 8-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Lake Placid High School courts. Call 863.633-9450.
Coin club meeting
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North, Sebring. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. Our guest speaker will be local coin dealer Ed Satter. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask.
Fish fry at Eagles 4240
SEBRING — The Fraternal Order of Eagles 4240 invites all members and their guests to the Friday Night Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at . Entertainment provided will be Crystal Byrd from 5-8 p.m.
Ridin' with Biden event
SEBRING — The Democratic Executive Committee of Highlands County will host their Ridin’ With Biden caravan event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. The caravan will meet at Democratic HQ, 4216 Sebring Parkway at 9 a.m. to prepare and decorate vehicles. Our local candidates, Allen Ellison, Linda Tripp and Bobbie Smith-Powell will be on hand between 9 and 10 a.m. to meet and greet participants. We will depart from our Sebring Pkwy HQ at 10 a.m. and visit neighborhood shopping malls and strips, downtown areas and the like, talking to voters, sharing information on Biden's vision, the Democratic platform and our local candidates.
Free book fair
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Junior Woman's Club will put on their Free Book Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, at their clubhouse, 10, N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. The ladies will be giving away books to the community with a wide variety of genres and authors to choose from. Face masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines observed.
Trunk or Treat event
SEBRING — First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine will host a Trunk or Treat event from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at the church, 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. There will be free candy and fun for all kids.
Spooktacular Car Show & Food Truck Rally
SEBRING — Lakeshore Mall will host a Spooktacular Car Show & Food Truck Rally from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 901 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. Admission and registration are free. There will be food and drink, costumes, door prizes, 50/50 raffle, music, games and of course trick or treating! For more information or to register, call 863-471-9500 ext. 221 or email Racheal.Proctor@lakeshoremall.com.
High Speed Halloween
AVON PARK — Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County welcome residents to High Speed Halloween 2020 taking place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at BGC Highlands County-Avon Park Athletic & Learning Center, 207 E. State Street in Avon Park. See in person the SIR Pace Car Corvette and the AdventHealth Super Racer! Experience Heartland Lions Football, watching our local semi-pro team play a scrimmage game. Health checks and life skills tips. Trunk or Treat at 5 p.m. Partner sponsors include Sebring International Raceway, Heartland Lions Football, AdventHealth, Highlands County Sheriff's Office and the city of Avon Park.
Shrine club serves spaghetti dinner
AVON PARK — The Highlands Shrine Club will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2604 SR 17 South. Cost $8/each and menu includes salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and dessert. The event will be a “take out only” meal. For information, call 863-382-2208.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active And Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Outback Steakhouse, 921 U.S. 27 North, in Lakeshore Mall for a casual lunch. There will be no business meeting. Please come join us so we can get reacquainted and see where we might go from here. We would like to provide a count for this event so please call ahead. Notices about future meetings will be in the paper so be on the lookout. There will also be periodic newsletters. For more information about NARFE Chapter 0288, please call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.
10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Make plans now to attend the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 11:30 a.m. and is located at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call Julie at 702-994-9739 or Brenda at 561-201-2130. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.