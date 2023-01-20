Orchid Society to meetSEBRING — Monday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m., the Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold its monthly meeting at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). Orchid enthusiasts of all skill levels are welcome. For more information, contact Susie Whitehead at 863-381-0522 or orchidsocietyhighlands.org.
Butterfly & Pollinators meetingSEBRING — Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m. the Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinator Club will meet at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd, Conference room 2. Amanda Johnson from the Heartland Beekeepers Association will speak about the importance of bees in the pollination of plants. Come see the bees she is bringing, safely encased in a sealed box, and learn from an expert. Call Carole Fields, 561-951-6213, for questions.