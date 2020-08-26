Fundraiser yard/bake sale
SEBRING — Wonderful World of Wonders (WWOW) will have a yard/bake sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29, as well as noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at 3519 Ellington Ave. in Sebring. All money collected will go towards opening their new building at 2821 Kenilworth Blvd. Donations greatly appreciated. A kickball game will be organized Sunday at 6:30 p.m. for the children. Come out and see what WWOW is all about!
Breakfast at the Moose Lodge
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, At 1318 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday of every month. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public; all proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
CHIP program to be offered online
LAKE PLACID — The Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP) is offered online this year. CHIP is a scientifically proven lifestyle education program that can help prevent, arrest and even reverse common risk factors for lifestyle diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 4 for this 18-session course, held on Mondays and Thursdays, starting Sept. 7. Reserve your class seat by calling Lake Placid’s Better Living Community Center at 863-840-1125. For information, visit CHIPHealth.com.
Remote ask-a-lawyer clinic
SEBRING — Florida Rural Legal Services, Inc. will be hosting a remote Ask-a-Lawyer Clinic for low-income individuals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. To determine if you qualify for free civil legal assistance and secure a consultation by phone, call FRLS at 1-888-582-3410. You must pre-register by Monday, Sept. 14.