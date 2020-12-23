New Year’s Eve Block Party
SEBRING — Cowboy Outreach America (Tommy Brandt Ministries Inc.) has been approved to hold a New Year’s Eve Block Party, from 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Dec. 31. The Block Party will include a car show, music and other family-oriented activities. There will be road closures and parking restrictions in the downtown area associated with this event. A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on SR 17 (North/South Ridgewood Drive) will be able to circumvent the event area. All road closures will be reopened by 2 p.m. on Jan. 1. Event related questions should be directed to Tommy Brandt of Cowboy Outreach America at 321-239-0349.
No services at Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is not having a Friday night service on Dec. 25. On Tuesday, Dec. 29 in the Tabernacle will be the final Bible study of the Minor Prophets – Nahum, Habakkuk, and Zepaniah with Rev. Lynda Boardman, watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Thanks for the support
SEBRING — The staff at Pepper Natural Health and Wellness would like to thank our patients, staff and Heartland for Children for another successful toy drive in support of “Rudolph Round-up.” All the toys will go to children in foster care in Highlands, Hardee, and Polk counties.
Sebring Village Christmas lights
SEBRING — The residents of Sebring Village Mobile Home Park, located on Schumacher Road behind Walmart, invite the public out to view Christmas lights from 6-9 p.m. today (Wednesday). Enjoy the beautifully decorated homes and Santa’s Elves.
BBQ fundraiser for Cheyenne Short
SEBRING — Sheila’s Corner Pub in Sebring will host a BBQ Dinner Fundraiser for Cheyenne Short from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Sheila’s, 407 N. Ridgewood Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door (cash only). Dinner includes pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, mac & cheese and a brownie. Tickets available in Sebring at Sheila’s Corner Pub, Allstar Car Sales and Lee’s Furniture; in Avon Park at Pure Grit and in Lake Placid at Boater’s World. Drawings to be held including a 50/50 for $1 per ticket. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask. For more information, call 863-214-5645 or 863-214-1670.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Drive in Sebring (corner of Golfview and U.S. 27). Lunch will be off the menu. Guest will be Donna Wasson, PH.D. speaking from a non-Jewish perspective about “What Is Kosher?” For more information, contact Justine Devlin, president of Heartland American-Israeli Initiative, 315 Tulane Circle, Avon Park, jdevlin@centurylink.net or heartlandaii.org.
Santa and Mrs. Claus holiday photos
AVON PARK — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for a meet and greet from Dec. 1-23 at the Hotel Jacaranda, 19 E. Main St. in Avon Park. Share the holiday joy with family and friends. Bring a camera and snap a photo with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their sleigh. Santa’s sleigh will provide appropriate social distance spacing between Mr. and Mrs. Claus and photo guests. Times are from 5-7 p.m. Sunday to Friday and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.
Public bingo
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association hosts bingo on Thursdays that is open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m. for refreshments, then games start at 6 p.m.
‘A Season of Hope’ event
SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands (CITH) will help provide Christmas gifts for disadvantaged and homeless families in six counties: Highlands, Okeechobee, Henry, Polk, Desoto and Hardee. CITH is anticipating a large turn out and we are preparing for 2,100 children and their families to attend this drive-through event. Due to high volume there will not be a sign-up this year and instead is first come first served. Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until gifts run out) Thursday, Dec. 24, at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road in Sebring. For more information, contact Joseph Stubblefield at 913-832-0095 or email teamjesuswins@gmail.com.
Mom Prom
SEBRING — Heartland Mom Life is sponsoring a dance fundraiser to benefit Lake Placid’s Project Grad for class of 2021 and 2023. The second annual Mom Prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2021 at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. A cash bar will be stocked with wine, beer and sangria and our famous Taco Truck will be available outside our venue. VIP tables can be purchased starting Nov. 1 at https://event.gives/momprom21. For more details, check out Lake Placid Mom Prom on Facebook.
Mask-querade of Orchids
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will host its “Mask-querade of Orchids” Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Agri-Civic Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. For more information, contact Marlen Martinez at 863-446-0189 or cmghmartinez@gmail.com. orchidsocietyhighlands.org.
Festival planned for 2021
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary on Saturday, March 6, 2021, on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or nonprofit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon, or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.