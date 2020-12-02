LP Woman’s Club cancels Bunco
LAKE PLACID — Bunco at the GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club will not take place in November or December due to the holidays, but will resume on Jan. 25, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus holiday photos
AVON PARK — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for a meet and greet from Dec. 1-23 at the Hotel Jacaranda, 19 E. Main St. in Avon Park. Share the holiday joy with family and friends. Bring a camera and snap a photo with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their sleigh. Santa’s sleigh will provide appropriate social distance spacing between Mr. and Mrs. Claus and photo guests. Times are from 5-7 p.m. Sunday to Friday and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — If you are a writer or want to be, please join the Sebring Scribblers & Scribes for supper and a free writing class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, in the Meeting Room of Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. The group meets the first Wednesday of the month. The room is sanitized, but wear a mask as you pass through the restaurant and use a napkin to open the doors. For November, the group began studying the L.O.C.K. system used by Professor James Scott Bell to write his many best-selling novels in the adventure, detective and spy genres. A copy of the lecture is available by emailing Larry@LarryBates.com.
LuLaRoe Pop-up event
SEBRING — The Highlands County Family YMCA presents a LuLaRoe Pop-up event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the YMCA, 100 YMCA Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-382-9622. A portion of the proceeds goes to the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.
Circle of Cans
SEBRING — The Sebring Noon Rotary will conduct its annual Circle of Cans from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, on the The Circle in Downtown Sebring. They are accepting donations and canned goods. All proceeds go to the local Salvation Army office. From 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. there will not be any road closures associated with this event; however, there will be collection locations stationed around Circle Park Drive at the intersections of North and South Ridgewood Drive as well as South Commerce Avenue. There may be temporary traffic delays in the associated areas of this event, please use extra caution while traveling in these areas. For more information, contact Mary Strenth at 863-381-5128.
VFW fish dinner
AVON PARK — VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park will serve a fish and/or shrimp dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Dinner is $10 and includes fish and/or shrimp, fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert. Public welcome. Carry-outs and dining-in (social distancing tables). Check for possible changes due to COVID-19. For information, call 863-452-9853.
16th annual Rudolph Roundup
SEBRING — Pepper Natural Health and Wellness will be collecting for its 16th annual Rudolph Roundup Toy Drive now through Friday, Dec. 4. All toys will be donated to Heartland For Children. Toys can be dropped off at the office by Friday, Dec. 4, at 2827 Alt. U.S. 27 South in Sebring.
Christmas bazaar
LAKE PLACID — The Women’s Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid, is holding their annual Christmas Bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Genesis Center, 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid, to allow for plenty of social distancing. The ladies’ beautiful quilts will be the star of the show, but you can also pick up Christmas decorations, collectibles and other craft items. Complete your morning with an eat-in or carry-out soup bar, and take home some delicious homemade baked goods.
Reflections craft show
SEBRING — Reflections on Silver Lake will have a craft show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Reflections, 1850 U.S. 27 South. Outside vendors welcome, $20 per table and 8 a.m. setup. For more information, call Connie Thomas at 330-671-5948.
Indoor yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its annual indoor yard sale on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the church, 324 E. Main St. in Avon Park. Many items, with the exception of clothing and shoes, will be offered for sale starting at 8 a.m. Doors will close at 2 p.m. Everything must go. Please be considerate and wear a mask for everyone’s safety.
10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Make plans now to attend the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to the “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 11:30 a.m. and is located at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. The cafe will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant; wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call 702-994-9739 or 561-201-2130. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.
Drive-in concert and parade
AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc and Special STARS will have a Drive-In Christmas Concert and Parade at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Arc parking lot, 4352 Independence St. in Avon Park. Singer/songwriter Rick Arnold will provide music at 11 a.m. in front of the Ridge Area Arc Workcenter for everyone to enjoy from the safety of their vehicles. No one gets out of their vehicle. Don’t come late. Santa will arrive on a firetruck in a holiday parade.
Merry PAWSmas 2020
SEBRING — Saunders Second Chances and Highlands County Animal Services will host Merry PAWSmas Pet Adoption Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Some adoption fees will be waived as a celebration as they give the gift of a furever home. There will be kids activities, raffle prizes and giveaways, as well as Nut’n Fancy Grillin will be onsite serving BBQ. For more information on Merry PAWSmas or how you can help Saunders Second Chances, contact 863-453-5700.
Plant sale by appointment
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers will hold a “Plant Sale by Appointment” on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. There is a great inventory of beautiful plants, including edible perennials, butterfly plants and various ornamentals. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed and spaces will be limited. To schedule an appointment, call 863-402-6540.
Highlands Gem Club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will meet for its annual Christmas get-together at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Hibachi Buffet, 2870 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Please bring a small rock, mineral or crystal (wrapped) for the gift exchange. Social distancing will be practiced; wear masks. Birthstone for December are turquoise and zircon. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Heartland Christian toy drive
SEBRING — Heartland Christian Academy will host its inaugural Toys For Tots Toy Drive from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the school, 1160 Persimmon Ave. in Sebring. New and unwrapped toys only please. For information, contact g.cruz1@heartlandchristian.org or 863-385-3850.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will host its fundraising pancake breakfast with Santa from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Breakfast is open to the public and includes sausage, scrambled eggs with or without cheese, juice, coffee and all the pancakes you can eat, with or without blueberries. Cost is $6 non-members, $5 for members and children $3. Come and enjoy a delicious breakfast while visiting and having your picture taken with Santa.
Public bingo
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association hosts bingo on Thursdays that is open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m. for refreshments, then games start at 6 p.m. There are new and exciting games with a progressive jackpot.
Christmas in the Highlands toy drive
SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands 2020 will hold a Toy Drive & Box Collection Contest. Grand prize will be the right to be Santa Clause at this year’s Christmas event and $100 gift card. Judging will be by CITH board members on overall presentation, Christmas spirit and donations. For more information, contact Joseph Stubblefield at 913-832-0095 or teamjesuswins@gmail.com or Armor-Radio.com.
‘A Season of Hope’ event
SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands (CITH) will help provide Christmas gifts for disadvantaged and homeless families in six counties: Highlands, Okeechobee, Henry, Polk, Desoto and Hardee. CITH is anticipating a large turn out and we are preparing for 2,100 children and their families to attend this drive-through event. Due to high volume there will not be a sign-up this year and instead is first come first served. Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until gifts run out) on Thursday, Dec. 24, at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road in Sebring. For more information, contact Joseph Stubblefield at 913-832-0095 or email teamjesuswins@gmail.com. Donations can be dropped off at the office on Tuesday or Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. at 131 E. Center Ave. in Sebring.