Tennis players needed
LAKE PLACID — Tennis double players needed from 8-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Lake Placid High School courts. Call 863.633-9450.
Remote ask-a-lawyer clinic
SEBRING — Florida Rural Legal Services, Inc. will be hosting a remote Ask-a-Lawyer Clinic for low-income individuals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. To determine if you qualify for free civil legal assistance and secure a consultation by phone, call FRLS at 1-888-582-3410. You must pre-register by Monday, Sept. 14.
Moving sale
LAKE PLACID — RE/MAX Realty Plus is having a moving sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at RE/MAX office, 801 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid, next to the Raceway gas station. Indoors with tables set up with household items from some of the favorite agents along with office furniture and items being sold at a super low price. There will be some fun giveaways as well.
September Phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have its September Phlocking event from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Caddyshack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring. This event will be open to the public. Entertainment by Rich McGuire and Jimi C. of the Cabana Dogs. The club will be collecting items for Pawsitive Effects, Inc. For information, visit HeartlandLake SharksPHC.com.