Rotary Club of Sebring 2nd Annual Charity Online Auction

SEBRING — Through Nov. 15, The Second Annual Rotary Club of Sebring Online Charity Auction is happening. Insight Auctioneers is hosting the event. There are a wide variety of items up for auction, from vacation packages, service packages, power tools, and much more. Items added daily, so visit the site often to place bids and help raise funds to support local charities. To donate an item, call Shawn at 863-386-1225. The Rotary Club of Sebring Charities, Inc. is a 501©(3) charitable organization. Help make this a fun and successful fundraiser. You can view and participate in the auction here: https://www.proxibid.com/Insight-Auctioneers-Sales/Sebring-Rotary-Charity-Auction-November-15th/event-catalog/228721

Recommended for you