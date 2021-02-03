Chicken and dumpling dinner
SEBRING — Amvets Post 21 will host a 40/8 Chicken and Dumpling Dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. or until gone, on Friday, Feb. 5, at the Post, 623 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Dinner includes peas and carrots, and cake for dessert for a donation of $8. Proceeds go to Freedom Flight. For more information, call 863-385-0234.
Valentine’s dinner and dance
SEBRING — The public is invited to the Sweetheart Spaghetti Dinner and Dance with “Steve & Sheralee” on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Meal is served 5-8 p.m. (carryout available) and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, dessert and coffee. You are welcome to BYOB. Tickets can be purchased from board members. RSVP by calling 863-382-1554.
AYCE Moose breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month for $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Gem and mineral club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9, at the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway in the rear fellowship hall. No dues or membership fees and the public is welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring in materials or “mystery rocks” for identification, sale or trade. Speaker will be Steve Cochlin who will enlighten guests about the process of casting. Masks are required, as is social distancing. Birthstone for February is amethyst. Bring examples for show and tell. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
LP Garden Club meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club plan to hold their February meeting at the Town Government Center on Feb. 10. Social at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon.
Annual sale
SEBRING — Desoto Park Mobile Home Park will hold its annual sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the mobile home park clubhouse, 3130 Pond Drive in Sebring (off Desoto Road). Items for sale include furniture, bedding and household items. Masks must be worn.
Valentine Paint Party
SEBRING — Secret Gardens Winery & Farm will host a Valentine Paint Party “Beach Vibes” from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, 8222 W. Josephine Road in Sebring. A professional artist walks you through the painting, while you enjoy wine for purchase, music and quality time with your special someone. The two of you paint separate canvases that create one image when placed together. $30 per person includes all art supplies. Seating is limited for social distancing. Proceeds benefit Ridge Area Arc. Call 86-452-1295 for tickets.
Memories of Love Service
AVON PARK — Community Bible Church invites the public to join in their Memories of Love Service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at the church, 1400 CR 17A North in Avon Park. For all in our community wanting to honor the memory of a deceased loved one or friend, we invite you to join us. If you would like someone honored by name during the service, please arrive by 3:45 p.m. to register. There will be a table available for display if you would like to bring a picture or memento.
Amvets pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Amvets Sons Post 21 will host a pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Post, 623 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes and biscuits and gravy for a donation of $6. For more information, call 863-385-0234.
Sea turtle painting class
LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Co-Op will host Jeni Novak’s next no drawing or painting experience necessary class “Sea Turtle” from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Caladium Co-op, 132 Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Participants will create “Sea Turtles,” learning to paint two turtles swimming through sun rays and ocean coral. Class is $35 and all supplies are included. Register and pay at the Co-Op. For more information, call the Co-Op at 863-699-5940 or contact Jeni Novak at theartstudiojn@gmail.com or 863-273-9098.
Masons BBQ chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, for $10 each. The menu is chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available for limited seating; take out is available and preferred. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway.
Giant yard sale
SEBRING — Sebring Christian Church will have its annual giant yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 27, at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. All proceeds go to Change of Pace.
Wakarusa reunion canceled
SEBRING — The Wakarusa, Indiana reunion has been canceled for this February. Plan on Feb. 1, 2022, at Homer’s Restaurant.
Steuben County lunch canceled
SEBRING — The Steuben County, Indiana luncheon scheduled for Feb 23 at Homer’s Buffet has been canceled.
Wordsmiths to meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths will meet each Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. This is a critique group featuring nonfiction and fiction of all genres--no porn please. The meeting is open to writers 18 and older. For more information, email vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Plant sale by appointment
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers are postponing the March 6 Garden Festival and instead will hold a “Plant Sale by Appointment” on Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. There is a great inventory of beautiful plants, including edible perennials, butterfly plants and various ornamentals. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed and spaces will be limited. For information or to schedule your appointment, call 863-402-6540.
Plant sale in LP
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid, 231 N. Main Ave. Come on down and take a look at some reasonably priced plants. All proceeds benefit our scholarship fund for the Lake Placid youth.
Steel Target Competition
AVON PARK — Big Bang Ranch will host a Steel Target Competition to benefit Ridge Area Arc from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Big Bang Ranch, 730 CR 17a West in Avon Park. Registration is at 9 a.m. Safety class at 9:30 a.m. and first shot at 10 a.m. Categories for adults 18 and up as well as kids ages 10-17. Goodie bags for the first 50 registered shooters. Pre-register by calling 863-449-0476 or 863-632-1705.
100th anniversary of Highlands County
SEBRING — The newly formed Heritage Association of Highlands County is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Highlands County with a Heritage Festival on April 17 and 18 at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate, on U.S. 98 and County Road 721. This educational family friendly event will feature entertainment, exhibits and speakers that share the history of Highlands County. You won’t want to miss the “living” displays, such as the cow camp, to experience the way life used to be on a Florida ranch. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Sponsor and vendor opportunities are still available. Additional information is available at info@heritageassociation.org.