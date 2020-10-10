Diversity rally
SEBRING — There will be a planned Rally for Support & Celebration of Diversity at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct 11. The group will meet on The Circle at 5 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. and walk to the Highlands County Government Center. There will be two guest speakers including Rev. George Miller, before peacefully dispersing. The idea is to positively bring the community together: Black, brown, Asian, white, LGBTQ, different faiths and different nations. People are encouraged to come dressed as they are and to bring flags that represent their identity.
Circle of Truth concert to be held
SEBRING — The Circle of Truth Ministries will hold a concert from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, to be held outdoors in the parking lot on the east side of 228 North Ridgewood Drive (CRA property). There will be a small local road closure associated with this event.
Pancake breakfast returns
SEBRING — The folks at Sebring Hills Association are happy to announce that it will resume monthly pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. starting Saturday, Oct. 10 at Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. The menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs , juice, coffee and all the pancakes (regular, blueberry or cherry) you can eat, all for a low price of $6 for non-members and $5 for Sebring Hills members. Open to the public. Come one, come all and enjoy a great breakfast while socializing and making new friends.
Master Gardner plant sale
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers will hold a plant sale by appointment on Oct. 13, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center. There is a great inventory of beautiful plants, including native plants, edible plants and ornamentals. There will also be plants that attract butterflies and bees. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed, and spaces will be limited. Call 863-402-6540 to schedule an appointment to attend this sale. The Agricultural Center is at 4509 W. George Blvd. at the flashing light on U.S. 27 south of Sebring. The sale will be on the back west corner of the building.
LP Garden Club to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Oct. 14 meeting of the Lake Placid Garden Club will be held at Stuart Park. Refreshments and social at 9 a.m. and meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Please wear a face mask until seated, practice social distancing and bring a chair. Monthly meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. For information, call Sharon at 863-531-0060.
LP pumpkin patch returns
LAKE PLACID — The 11th annual Lake Placid Pumpkin Patch will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at 131 E. Interlake Blvd. Come out and join us for a fun-filled day picking out the perfect pumpkin and having some relaxed fun with your kids. There will be pumpkins, baked goods, burgers, dogs and Hartzell’s brats fresh off the grill. There will also be snow cones, popcorn and drinks. Free games with prizes and photo ops around the park. Also, while you are there, purchase tickets for a chance to win our special gift basket! Hosted by Paula Sapp.