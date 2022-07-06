Back to school drive
SEBRING — Chen Dental will host a Back to School Drive now through July 22, at 2190 U.S. 27 N. Specific items are being collected to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County. The items being sought to pack into backpacks are: erasers, loose leaf paper, pencils, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, pencil pouch, sharpeners, color pencils and notebooks. Or sponsor a child for a $20 donation.
Fall prevention seminar
SEBRING — On Friday, July 8, from 10-11 a.m. a “Focus on the Future” seminar will feature “Fall Prevention & Safety” presented by Abby Garcia, RN/CNE. All seminars are hosted by Change of Pace and Good Shepherd Hospice, and all are held at the Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road. Refreshments will be served and raffle prizes given at all events. RSVP must be given by the day before each event by calling Change of Pace, 863-382-1188.
HCA art exhibits
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance will be sponsoring a members exhibit to run July and August. There will be a variety of art and each member may have 1-3 pieces on display. Reception will be on Saturday, July 9 from noon to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome and free to the community at Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caregiver stress seminar
SEBRING — On Friday, July 15, from 10-11 a.m. the seminar subject is “Managing Caregiver Stress”, presented by Cora Schwingel, Administrator of Change of Pace. All seminars are hosted by Change of Pace and Good Shepherd Hospice, and all are held at the Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road. Refreshments will be served and raffle prizes given at all events. RSVP must be given by the day before each event by calling Change of Pace, 863-382-1188.
Coin Club meetingSEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U. S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a discussion on the recent show in Orlando. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Change of Pace seminarSEBRING — Friday, July 22, from 10-11 a.m. the seminar will be “Your 5 Wishes,” by Abby Garcia, RN/CNE. All seminars are hosted by Change of Pace and Good Shepherd Hospice, and all are held at the Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road. Refreshments will be served and raffle prizes given at all events. RSVP must be given by the day before each event by calling Change of Pace, 863-382-1188.
Change of Pace seminarSEBRING — Friday, July 29, from 10-11 a.m. “The Sandwich Generation” is presented by Abby Garcia, RN/CNE. All seminars are hosted by Change of Pace and Good Shepherd Hospice, and all are held at the Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road. Refreshments will be served and raffle prizes given at all events. RSVP must be given by the day before each event by calling Change of Pace, 863-382-1188.
Scenic cruiseSEBRING — On Saturday, July 30, The Sebring Historical Society is sponsoring a cruise aboard the Starlite Majesty Dining Yacht, a modern 115 foot ship with a fine dining themed cruise. Ship will travel the scenic inland waters of Florida’s gulf coast on this two-hour lunch cruise as the Captain narrates the tour. (All mobility levels can join this tour.) Cost is $109 per person and includes R/T transportation, cruise, lunch and all on-board gratuities. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. No refunds after July 16. Tickets are transferable. Motor coach departs from the Weigel House Museum at 8:45 a.m. and returns about 4:30 p.m. Contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522 or info@sebringhistoricalsociety.org for more information.
Plant Based Lifestyle Group
SEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.
Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9 — 11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). We are a group of people who are doing things for our community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.
Singles Group
AVON PARK — The Community Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Writer’s group
SEBRING — What’s your story? Whatever it is, we want to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring us your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. We are a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the aqua colored house across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information leave a message for Art Lefkowitz 863-273-7046 or 863-385-1554.