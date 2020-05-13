More free COVID-19 testing in Highlands County
SEBRING — Highlands County will offer another round of free, drive-up testing for the public from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, May 14 at Florida Department of Health Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring.
Free COVID-19 testing at AdventHealth Wauchula
WAUCHULA — AdventHealth Wauchula will also be offering drive-up testing to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14 at the hospital, 735 S. 5th Ave. in Wauchula. While a doctor’s order is no longer required for testing, AdventHealth encourages patients to pre-register at AdventHeathCoronavirusTesting.com or 866-694-5503. There is no out-of-pocket costs for the test.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, May 17 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday of every month. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Meal is open to the public and all proceeds for Moose Legion fund.