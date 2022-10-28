Trunk or Treat at SIRSEBRING — Sebring International Raceway will host a Race Car Trunk or Treat from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Sebring International Raceway. Admission is free for the Trunk or Treat. More than 15 race cars will be on display, costume contest and lots of spooky good fun. Want to decorate your car, truck or even your own race car? Complete the registration form at pdf.ac/19Vw97
Halloween Trick or TreatTrick or Treat in Avon Park will take place from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.