Flu shots
SEBRING — Walgreen's pharmacists will be administering Flu Shots from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 17, at Samaritan's Touch Care Center, 3015 Herring Ave. across from Comcast. These flu shots are free.
Toastmasters virtual open house
SEBRING — Heartland Talk of the Town Toastmasters Club is holding its first virtual Open House starting at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. During the pandemic, we are holding our meetings on Zoom starting. Toastmasters International is an organization helping members improve their thinking, communication and leadership skills as you increase your personal and professional development. For a virtual open house, snacks are only as close as your own cupboard and your choice of a cold/hot beverage by your device For further details, call Carolyn Henderson at 863-446-2029.
Home and Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Join the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 11:30 a.m. and is located at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call Julie at 702-994-9739 or Brenda at 561-201-2130. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships. Come and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with us!