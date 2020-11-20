Turkey giveaway
AVON PARK — Revello Medical Wellness & Activity presents Thanksgiving Sharing. Turkeys will be given away to the first 50 people from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 1023 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park.
Christmas in the Highlands toy drive
SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands 2020 will hold a Toy Drive & Box Collection Contest. Grand prize will be the right to be Santa Clause at this year’s Christmas event and $100 gift card. Judging will be by CITH board members on overall presentation, Christmas Spirit and donations. For more information, contact Joseph Stubblefield at 913-832-0095 or teamjesuswins@gmail.com or Armor-Radio.com.
Santa and Mrs. Claus holiday photos
AVON PARK — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for a meet and greet from Dec. 1-23 at the Hotel Jacaranda, 19 E. Main St. in Avon Park. Share the holiday joy with family and friends. Bring your camera and snap a photo with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their sleigh. Santa’s sleigh will provide appropriate social distance spacing between Mr. and Mrs. Claus and photo guests. Times are from 5-7 p.m. Sunday to Friday and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.
‘A Season of Hope’ event
SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands (CITH) will help provide Christmas gifts for disadvantaged and homeless families in six counties: Highlands, Desoto, Hardee, Hendry, Okeechobee and Polk. CITH is anticipating a large turn out and is preparing for 2,100 children and their families to attend this drive-thru event. Due to high volume there will not be a sign-up this year and instead is first-come, first-served. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until gifts run out) on Thursday, Dec. 24, at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road in Sebring. For more information, contact Joseph Stubblefield at 913-832-0095 or email teamjesuswins@gmail.com. Donations can be dropped off from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday at 131 E. Center Ave. in Sebring.
16th annual Rudolph Roundup
SEBRING — Pepper Natural Health and Wellness will be collecting for their 16th annual Rudolph Roundup Toy Drive now through Friday, Dec. 4. All toys will be donated to Heartland For Children. Toys can be dropped off at the office by Friday, Dec. 4, at 2827 Alt. U.S. 27 South in Sebring.
Reflections craft show
SEBRING — Reflections on Silver Lake will have a craft show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Reflections, 1850 U.S. 27 South. Outside vendors welcome, $20 per table and 8 a.m. setup. For more information, call Connie Thomas at 330-671-5948.
Indoor yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its annual Indoor Yard Sale on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the church, 324 E. Main St. in Avon Park. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale starting at 8 a.m. Doors will close at 2 p.m. Everything must go. Be considerate and wear a mask for everyone’s safety.
10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Make plans now to attend the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to the “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 11:30 a.m. and is located at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant; wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call 702-994-9739 or 561-201-2130. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.
Mom Prom
SEBRING — Heartland Mom Life is sponsoring a dance fundraiser to benefit Lake Placid’s Project Grad for class of 2021 and 2023. The second annual Mom Prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2021 at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. A cash bar will be stocked with wine, beer and sangria and our famous Taco Truck will be available outside our venue. VIP tables can be purchased starting Nov. 1 at https://event.gives/momprom21. For more details, check out Lake Placid Mom Prom on Facebook.
Mask-querade of Orchids
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will host its “Mask-querade of Orchids” Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Civic Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. For more information, contact Marlen Martinez at 863-446-0189 or cmghmartinez@gmail.com. orchidsocietyhighlands.org.
Festival planned for 2021
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary on Saturday, March 6, 2021, on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or nonprofit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon, or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.