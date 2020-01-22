WEDNESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Ship, capt, crew 6 p.m. Queen of hearts (SAL) 7:30 p.m. Pork loin dinner. Harley 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Riders wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke with Megasoundz 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Ship, capt. crew 2-4 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — TH 1:30 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 3 p.m. Karaoke with Lora Patton 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Grouper fingers, fries, coleslaw $8 at 5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Shuffleboard 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Prime rib night 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Bar poker 5 p.m. Open kitchen. Bring a candle. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Megasoundz. Queen of hearts 8 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Mike’s burgers and chicken tenders 5-7 p.m. Dan Patrick 6-9 p.m. 50/50 8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Lake Placid Garden Club — Christmas Day carry-in dinner. Call Paula at 863-465-2830 or Sharon at 863-531-0060.
Sebring Recreation Club — Highlands Woodcarvers 8 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Table tennis 1 p.m. Shuffleboard scrambles 1:15 p.m. Intermediate line dancing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.
Humane Society of Highlands County — Join from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. Call 863-655-1522.
Highlands County Corvettes — Meets every second Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Oscars Family Restaurant, 267 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Meets October through May. Call John Meyerhoff at 863-465-6263.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Poker 1 p.m. Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Darts 6:45 p.m. Create a pizza. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day. Sammy’s famous tacos. Euchre 1:30 p.m. Trivia 5:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Happy hour all day. Son’s snack bar 4-6:30 p.m. Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bingo 1 p.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bar poker 4 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Washers 1 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bingo 6 p.m. Card game 6:15 p.m. Bar specials draft $1, margaritas $2. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lounge open 4-9 p.m. Ballroom dancing 5:50-6:50 p.m. Closed during Lodge meeting. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Queen of hearts 6 p.m. Wing special. Ladies Night. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Frank E. Jackpot drawing 8 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Mystery meal 5 p.m. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Table shuffleboard 7 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Call 863-382-1554.
DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 6 p.m. at 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart) in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.
Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.
Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.
Sebring Breakfast Lions Club — Meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at the Havana Restaurant & Bakery, 2912 U.S. 27 North. All former and new Lions are welcome to attend.
IndivisibleHCFL — Meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. in downtown Sebring. Call or text 863-272-1200. IndivisibleHCFL.com or IndivisibleHCFL on Facebook.
Humane Society of Highlands County — Join from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggy bags, kennel blankets and more. Call 863-655-1522.
Avon Park Founders Garden Club — Meets the second Thursday of the month, September through May at 10 a.m. Call 863-452-1927.
Vegan Raw Food Group (Heartland Vegan Society) — meets the second Thursday each month. Learn to prepare healthy, plant-based dishes free of gluten and added oils. Call Bren at 863-385-5413.
Highlands PEO Group — meets the first Thursday of the month from November to May. Members and PEO visitors are invited. For information, call 863-402-4655.
Highlands County Ostomy Support Group — The Ostomy Support Group meets the first Thursday each month at 11 a.m. at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Call Helen James RN at 863-381-7780.
Parkinson’s Support Group — Presented by Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Change of Pace. Every third Thursday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Baked fish or fried fish, shrimp, chicken, onion rings or fries. George & Gwen 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Auxiliary dinner baked chicken 4-6 p.m. Karaoke by Jody 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Karaoke with J and B 7 p.m. Auxiliary dinner 5-7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Food. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Gator 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Auxiliary dinner liver and onions or meatloaf for $7 at 5:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bar poker 2:30 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Fish, steak, shrimp dinners 5-7 p.m. Music Howling at the Moon. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Onion crusted chicken, parsley potatoes, vegetable, salad, soup and dessert $12. Music by Bob & Lisa of Almost Live 5:30-8:30 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen open. Donate movie night stuff. Lora 7-10 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Party Dog trivia. Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Shuffleboard tourney. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. JT & Crew fish fry 5-7 p.m. Crystal Byrd 6-9 p.m. Moose game 8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. table tennis 1 p.m. Moonlight shuffling 6 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. The public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Legion burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Corvette Car Show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open mic 5 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — SAL breakfast 8-10 a.m. Roadkill 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sons snack bar 4-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Karaoke by Lora Patton 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bar poker 4 p.m. Chili 5-6:30 p.m. Almost Live 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Aux. baker sale 8-11 a.m. Breakfast $8 AYCE 8-11 a.m. Pizza $1.50/slice at 5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show Me the Money 3-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Omaha 1:30 p.m. Food available at bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Miami HS reunion 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen open. DJ BJ 6-close. Karaoke. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Steak by the ounce. Double Trouble. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Poker 9 a.m. Pool 1 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 3 p.m. Moose cafe 5-7 p.m. Queen of hearts 8 p.m. WOTM dinner. Rock n’ Country 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Highlands Woodcarvers 8-11 a.m. Ice cream shuffleboard 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6 or $5 for members. Call 863-382-1554.
Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.
Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.
Lake Country Cruisers Car Show — Lake Country Cruisers open Car show and Cruise In takes place at the Lake Placid American Legion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Saturday from October through May. Lunch is served, and the event includes music, door prizes and birthday celebration. Call John Meyerhoff at 863-465-6263.
All Corvette Cruise — Highlands County Corvettes, All Corvette Cruise will take place at the Lake Placid American Legion every fourth Saturday from October through May. Call John Meyerhoff at 863-465-6263.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Dinner 5-7 p.m. Cihicken pot pie. Jay & Patty 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Food available. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sunday football tailgate party. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Pool tournament 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Sports Sunday, bring a dish to share 1 p.m. Karaoke with Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Steak-O is second and fourth Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 2:30 p.m. Bar specials. Bloody Marys $2. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Breakfast $10 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Mitch 3-7 p.m. Open kitchen. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Johnny 5. Moose-Legion burgers and dogs. NFL ticket. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Earl’s Red Zone. Birthday bash, bring a dish to share. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
MONDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4-6 p.m. RJ’s meatball subs 4 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Ship, capt, crew 5-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Dart league 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Flag raising Vietnam Peace accord 11 a.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Mary’s homemade soup $3 at 3 p.m. to close or gone. Poker 1:30 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 4:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Darts 7:30 p.m. Queen of hearts. Music Teresa Lindsey. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Member bingo 2-4 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Show me the money. Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Pool tournament every Wednesday 6:30 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Texas hold’em 7 p.m. Darts 7 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Buttonwood Squares — Round dance lessons every Monday in Rec Hall from 3-4:30 p.m.
Sebring Recreation Club — Orange Blossom shuffleboard pro tournament 9 a.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Table tennis 1 p.m. IC Fitness Too 6 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Community Church — Offering free dinner for the homeless and the hungry every Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at 3005 New Life Way.
House Sharing Companions Group — Meets every Monday at noon at Starbucks in Sebring, 1768 U.S. 27 N. Find the perfect work or housing exchange. If you have a home to share, or you need affordable housing and have talents to share, come out and meet each other. Call 541-285-7329.
Highlands Stamp Club — Meets the first Monday each month (except July) at 1:30 p.m. at St. John United Methodist Church of Sebring, 3214 Grand Prix Drive. Call Michael VanDerwerken at 361-876-0992 or mjvan8158@sbcglobal.net.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Chips ahoy 4 p.m. SAL bingo 6:30 p.m. Spaghetti dinner 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Show me the money 5 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Pork loin sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 6 p.m. George Durham 5-8 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Hamburgers, hot dogs and fries. tailgate 5-6:30 p.m. Darts 6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Tastee Tuesday hot beef sandwich, potatoes and gravy. Music by Frank E 5:30-8:30 p.m. Canasta 9 a.m. Bar poker 6-8 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Poker 2 p.m. Euchre 7:30 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Ship, captain, crew. tacos. Margaritas $2. Beer pitchers $6. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. WOTM Taco night 5-7 p.m. Mingo bingo 6 p.m. Jackpot 6 p.m. Pool 6:30 p.m. Texas hold’em 6 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Orange Blossom shuffleboard pro tournament 9 a.m. Beginner line dancing 5:30 p.m. Couples line dancing 6:30 p.m. Advanced line dancing 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Book Club — Meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Books-A-Million in Sebring. For information, call Glenna at 863-273-7959.
Highlands Shrine Club — The fourth Tuesday of each month is BUNCO at 11:30 a.m. $4 to play and the public is invited. 2604 SR 17 South. Call 863-382-2208.
Heartland Toast of the Town Toastmasters — Meets the first, third and fifth Tuesday of every month from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at Grace Church of Sebring, 3599 Thunderbird Road Room 101. Call Linda Udall at 863-214-4288 or David James at 863-683-1878. toastmasters.org.