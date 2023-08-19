SEBRING — High school athletes playing fall sports and their coaches will be highlighted at today’s Media Day Event for Highlands County highlighted the athletes and coaches who are preparing to give it their all in fall sports.
At Lakeshore Mall’s Center Stage, the event will recognize the players and coaches gearing up for the three schools’ bowling, cross country, football, golf, swimming and diving, and volleyball seasons.
The teams from Avon Park High School were featured first followed by Lake Placid High and Sebring High schools. A special section will publish in the Saturday, Aug. 26 issue of the Highlands News-Sun with stories previewing all fall sports for each of the three high schools, as well as photos from Saturday’s Media Day event.
Highlands News-Sun is partnering with Dr. Thomas Lackey, The School Board of Highlands County and Lakeshore Mall to present this event celebrating the hard work and dedication of the male and female high school athletes and also recognize the efforts of the coaches and the big role they play in guiding their teams.
This will be the first of three Media Days planned for the 2023-24 school year with each Media Day designed to kick off each sports season.
Dates for the other two Media Days are tentatively scheduled for Nov. 4 and Feb. 17.
Following each Media Day, the Highlands News-Sun will publish a special section to tell readers more about the athletes who are playing and what the coaches are expecting.
At the end of the year, the student athletes named to the All-County teams will be recognized at the Best of Highlands County High School Sports Banquet.