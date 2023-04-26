The fundraising effort to establish a baseball museum in Avon Park has rounded third base and is heading for home with $158,000 raised toward a goal of $200,000.
The $200,000 goal was set to match a hopeful $200,000 grant with the $400,000 total funding the construction of the baseball expansion to the Depot Museum.
Local baseball fan Ronald Sevigny, who is leading the effort, said Tuesday they are doing very well, but they need the state grant. The application period starts June 1, but they are now preparing the application for the grant.
They will have a good idea in October on whether they get the grant, he said, but the funding would not come until June 2024. The earliest construction could start would be June 2024.
Sevigny noted that so far all donations have been private with no government funds.
“We have been visiting a lot of baseball museums to get ideas,” he said. “I just came back from Washington D.C. to see the Smithsonian baseball museum [exhibit] that they just got started. We are just getting ideas to make it a quality product when we do get it going.”
With the grant application period starting June 1, that is the deadline to raise the $200,000 to match the grant, Sevigny said.
If they get a score of 80 or above on the grant application then they will be pretty sure of getting it, he said. “We feel real confident, as we have been communicating with the state, that we will score well on the grant.
“We are very optimistic. The people at the state have been very helpful and very sympathetic to our cause.”
Donations can be made to The Historical Society of Avon Park, The Depot Museum, 3 N. Museum Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
The Thomas “Flash” Gordon Experience, which is slated to be built as a 1,600-square-foot expansion to the Avon Park Depot Museum, will feature 100 years of Avon Park’s rich history of baseball, both at the youth and professional level.
Gordon, who grew up in Avon Park, was a three-time all-star player. He had an impressive 21-year career in Major League Baseball. He is the only MLB pitcher with over 100 wins, over 100 saves and over 100 holds.