Avon Park Depot Museum

Fundraising efforts continue for a proposed baseball museum that would be built as an addition to the Depot Museum on Museum Avenue, Avon Park.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The fundraising effort to establish a baseball museum in Avon Park has rounded third base and is heading for home with $158,000 raised toward a goal of $200,000.

The $200,000 goal was set to match a hopeful $200,000 grant with the $400,000 total funding the construction of the baseball expansion to the Depot Museum.

Recommended for you