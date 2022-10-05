Recently, as we all know, we experienced a natural occurrence that Florida is well known for, a hurricane. Hurricane Ian did the wobble and eventually made land fall causing chaos and destruction in his path. He tore trees, caused floods, and destroyed homes and businesses. Sadly, the memory of a hurricane lasts for quite some time.

As an employee of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, I, like my fellow county staff, am disaster essential. Simply put, we help the community in times of need. I had the privilege of serving our Highlands community in the General Population Shelter at the Alan Jay Arena. You may be saying, privilege? I say that because those of us in libraries, a division of Community Programs feel honored to help and serve others. Selfishly, it actually blesses and warms our hearts to witness humanity in action.

