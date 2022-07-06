LAKE PLACID — Miracle League athletes and the fans in the stands will stay cool this baseball season with the addition of a new canopy over the bleachers. With the help of many, a new metal structure will be erected before the start of the Miracle League season on Sept. 24 with pre-game and uniforms. The first scheduled game is on Oct. 1.
Saundra Bass, director of Miracle League, said the old roof that shaded the bleachers had rotted as it was not made from pressure treated lumber. Bass has been asking for help with repairs to the covering for some time from the community and local government and it has arrived.
Miracle League is a baseball league for athletes with cognitive and physical disabilities of all ages. Everyone plays in divisions that fit their abilities such as “Little Sluggers” to “Heavy Hitters” on a rubberized field at Lake June Ball Fields in Lake Placid. Each player gets a uniform and glove at no charge and a trophy at the end of the season. Miracle League is a 501c3 non-profit organization.
“Without the shade, we couldn’t have a season,” Bass said. “It’s just too hot for the athletes and the fans. The athletes already missed the last two seasons because of COVID. Whenever they see me, they ask me, ‘Mrs. Bass, when do we get to play again?’”
Saundra said her son Danny, who is a Miracle League athlete, asked his uncle, Marty Hickey of Hickey Excavation, for help. Hickey turned to contractor Bill Brantley to come up with the plan and try to get prices to bring to Lake Placid Town Council.
Saundra Bass said the estimate was for around $46,000. That was before others stepped in to help. W&W Lumber, who has helped Miracle League in the past with projects, gave a significant discount to the non-profit.
The Town Council approved paying for the cost of the materials. Bass said they will use funds the town receives from user fees for the fields.
Suter Homes and Marine Construction owner Matt Suter has donated the labor from his crews to put the project together.
“Miracle League is only possible from the passion and support of the businesses throughout the county. I want to give a huge ‘Thank you’ to the community for supporting the athletes,” Bass said.
Bass also said she was grateful to Brantley, who talked to people about the project, “making it happen.”
Brantley said the metal barn trusses and roof will be built to last. Brantley said he saw progress on the project was at a stand still and decided to talk to a few people he knew.
“I just wanted to help,” Brantley said. “I know people who are in Miracle League.”
Other big projects the Miracle League is looking to fund are closer handicap restrooms and a place to store equipment for the field. All donations are tax deductible.
The gall 2022 schedule is: Sept. 24, pre-game and uniform distribution; Oct. 1, game one/opening day; Oct. 8, game two; Oct. 15, game three and picture day; Oct. 22, game four; Oct. 29, game four; Nov. 5, game five and Nov. 12, end of season trophies and celebrations.
The “Intermediate Sluggers” play at 8:30 a.m., the “Little Sluggers” take the field at 9:15 a.m., followed by the “Heavy Hitters” at 10 a.m. The “Sluggers” round out game days at 10:45 a.m.
There is still time for athletes to register for Miracle League. For more information about playing , donating or volunteering, call 863-451-6831 or email ml4hcbb@gmail.com.