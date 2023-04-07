Avon Park Main Street

Renaissance Planning is scheduled to make a presentation at the May 8 Avon Park City Council meeting concerning the Main Street resurfacing and rehabilitation project.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — After receiving input from the community on suggested changes to Main Street, Renaissance Planning is scheduled to make a presentation at the May 8 City Council meeting.

At a January City Council meeting, Renaissance Planning (Orlando) Managing Principal Frank Kalpakis said they are going to integrate the community’s perspectives into the design of repurposing Main Street.

