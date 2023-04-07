AVON PARK — After receiving input from the community on suggested changes to Main Street, Renaissance Planning is scheduled to make a presentation at the May 8 City Council meeting.
At a January City Council meeting, Renaissance Planning (Orlando) Managing Principal Frank Kalpakis said they are going to integrate the community’s perspectives into the design of repurposing Main Street.
Renaissance Planning will design up to three potential project concepts and evaluate those to make sure that they operate efficiently and don’t slow down traffic too much, but also achieve the goals of the downtown, he explained.
Business owners, local residents and City Council members attended the recent community workshop at the Hotel Jacaranda concerning the Main Street resurfacing and rehabilitation project.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said the Florida Department of Transportation provided a presentation on possible ideas and then put the attendees into groups of four with a map of the downtown streets and asked where things were good and where things were bad that needed some changes or improvements.
Those in attendance were asked whether they wanted parallel parking or a change to angle parking.
“I think the best thing is they are going to resurface Main Street from U.S. 27 to South Delaney this year. The project has been approved. That is great news,” Barnard said. “Any upgrades or changes they make is going to make the Mall and Main Street just absolutely beautiful to welcome people to come down there and spend time there as well as open up new businesses.”
Concerning angle parking, Barnard said safety is a primary concern and there are different ways it could be done. It would be good to slow traffic down and keep trucks off the road. They could leave half a lane open to allow backing out of parking spaces without going into the traffic lane.
Angle parking is something to consider, he said. “I was told years ago ... they actually had one lane on Main Street and they did have angle parking and it seemed to go well. But, everybody has some concerns about safety and backing up into traffic.”
Angle parking would provide more parking spaces for business as Avon Park is “ready to burst open” with new housing projects, he said.
According to FDOT the potential design features for Main Street may include: on-street parking, pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, intersection operational improvements, streetscaping, and other elements that align with the community’s desires for the corridor.