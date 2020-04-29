The community lost a great man on Sunday. Tommy Lovett Sr. passed away after a valiant battle with health issues. He was a lifetime member of Sebring Firemen Inc., which he joined in 1987, and was a known family man who loved the Georgia Bulldogs. He also loved his community and coordinated the annual Sebring Firemen Memorial Golf Tournament to raise money for youth athletics.
“Tommy was a very honest, very sincere person and was never afraid to speak the truth or tell it how it is,” said Sebring Firemen Inc. President J.C. Shoop. “I was with Tommy a few times and it was amazing how many people he knew and the names he knew and the history he had with random people in the community. It was amazing how many relationships he had in the community that he would call on throughout Highlands County and even outside of Highlands. It is tough to replace an old-timer like Tommy Lovett. He had a liking for everybody and really cared about others. You couldn’t ask for a better person for this community or a better example of a leader and a servant for this community.”
“I’ll never forget how Tommy could get a little long winded, especially during Firemen meetings when it got down to hot button issues, but most of the stuff he said carried a lot of impact,” Shoop recalled. “He ran the golf tournament for the last 20 years. He didn’t start it, but he started the second year. That golf tournament is one of our biggest revenue generators and all that money gets donated back to Sebring High School’s athletic programs.”
Growing up in Sebring, Shoop recalled Lovett cheering on Sebring during his high school day.
“I remember him being at every baseball game and was very intense,” Shoop said. “He was all about his kids and grandkids; his grandkids were his life.”
He said Lovett always talked about them and wanted to see them play or he would go to different functions they were involved in.
“He battled health issues for a long time and it really affected his entire life. He was a very, very unique gentleman and this is extremely sad. His values and what he lived for ... he was a leader in our organization for sure,” Shoop said.
As far as Sebring Firemen Inc., Lovett was at every meeting. Shoop said it will be impossible to replace Lovett in the role of organizing the golf tournament.
The Sebring Firemen Inc. Memorial Golf Tournament will go on in Lovett’s honor.
“The golf tournament will carry on in Tommy’s honor. Sebring Firemen is a very selfless organization. We don’t do it for recognition, we do it because we have a passion for this community,” Shoop said. “I don’t think Tommy would want it any other way but for us to carry on the golf tournament just the way he would have and that is getting out there and asking for support. Tommy was never afraid to get out there and ask for support. He knew where those funds were going and what our mission was. If you talk to anyone that worked for him back when he ran the Sears catalog store, everyone talked very highly of him as a boss.”
Dave Travers worked with Lovett for many years at Sebring Firemen Inc. and will miss him dearly.
Travers said, “Tommy mostly talked about his family; he loved his family. He went above and beyond for the community. In the Firemen organization he was one of the top men. He was all about the giving back to kids.”
Traverse said in the last 15 years that Lovett was responsible for raising over $375,000 to give back to the community.
Lovett touched so many lives throughout the community and will leave big shoes to fill at Sebring Firemen Inc.
“Tommy Lovett was big into his church and was an awesome member of Sebring Firemen,” said Sebring Fire Captain Austin Maddox. “The amount of volunteer hours he contributed to Sebring Firemen, I don’t think anyone could put a number on it. I know he thoroughly enjoyed Sebring High School baseball. He put on the golf tournament for 20 years and raised a ton of money for Sebring Firemen Inc. who support the youth athletics. Everything he did with Sebring Firemen he had a passion for and he had a passion for helping others. He loved the Lord and was a die-hard Georgia Bulldog fan. If you ever had any problems or questions you could always go to him. He was very level headed and an all-around good guy. He will be missed.”
Sebring Firemen Inc. will do the Honor Guard duties at Lovett’s funeral service.
The Lovett Family is preparing a “Celebration of Life” service for Tommy Lovett Sr. The service will be available livestream at youtube.com/c/FBSebring/live on Saturday, May 2 at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all church family, friends, and community members are asked to participate in this celebration online.