Disabled Vets need van coordinator
Ridge Chapter 49, Sebring supports the Veteran Transport Network, which provides free transportation to veterans from Highlands County to the main VA Hospital in Bay Pines, the Bradenton Clinic and to Lee County VA Medical Center. The vehicles are available five days a week to make trips, currently run from Sebring to Lee County on Mondays, Bay Pines on Tuesday through Thursday, and Bradenton on Fridays. A volunteer is needed to spend a few hours a week on paperwork and also receive calls from veterans to schedule drivers and rides as needed. Please help our veterans, become a volunteer today. For more information, call Fred Norton at 860-480-2550.