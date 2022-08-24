LAKE PLACID — After sitting vacant for some time, the Georgia-Pacific facility will house a new company.
Economic Development Manager Jeff King said Ready Windows Sales and Service, a company with offices in Miami, will soon set up a distribution, sales and service center in the old building at 12537 Distribution Blvd. in Lake Placid.
The company has bought the building to relocate their distribution points in Miami and Tampa to the Highlands County location, utilizing the building’s access to State Road 70 and to CSX Railroad.
Initially, King said, the company will add 30 jobs at $15-$25 per hour, with the numbers split between in-warehouse staff and distribution drivers. The site will have shipping and receiving, King said, requiring forklift operators.
The company does residential and commercial projects, both small and large, King said. Some of them being apartment complexes or high-rises, sometimes requiring 1,000 or more windows.
King said an added advantage is that Ready Windows will only use approximately one half of the facility. Another company in the construction industry has shown interest in the site, and may likely sign on to move into the remaining space.
“It is a nice development, because we’ve had 40-50 businesses look at that building over the last three years while it sat empty without lending jobs,” King said. “That’s going to be something that’s nice for us.”
He said the company also intends to help out with the construction programs at both the local high schools and at South Florida State College, allowing them to hire staff and train them up.
Once the company settles in, King said, he and other officials will schedule a grand-opening celebration.
Commissioner Chris Campbell, expressing his thanks, said that was one of the concerns as new commissioners, that a large industrial facility was sitting vacant.
King said he is also working with Duke Energy to identify other potential industrial sites in the Avon Park area, as was done north of Avon Park, which helped to draw in Nucor Steel, as well as in the 400 acres behind the Lake Placid Government Center.
Once such sites get identified, King said, then he can market them to companies on a state, regional and national level.