SEBRING — Jill Compton-Twist, an incumbent who is looking to retain her seat on The School Board of Highlands County, will be the first of a series of political candidates to address the Highlands Tea Party. She will be the guest speaker at Tuesday night’s meeting.
A Lake Placid realtor, she was Jill Compton when she first won election in 2014. After being appointed by then-governor Rick Scott to fill the seat left vacant when Andy Tuck left to become a member of the Florida Board of Education, she won a five-way race to win election for the post.
After neither she nor fellow candidate Clinton T. Culverhouse received a clear majority of the vote, she challenged him in a runoff election in November 2014, going on to win the seat.
She married and became Jill Compton-Twist. She was returned to office without opposition in 2018 and served as vice chairman of the board.
Compton Twist was an exceptional student education resource teacher from 1998 to 2014. She resigned from her employment with the district when she became a board member. She also is a Lake Placid realtor at Century 21 Compton Realty and has served as an alternate on the Highlands County Parks & Recreation Committee.
She has a Bachelor of Arts in Speech-Language-Pathology from the University of Central Florida, a Master of Education MEd, Educational Leadership & Administration from the University of South Florida, and a Master of Science MS Speech-Language Pathology from Northern Arizona University.
Compton-Twist was tapped as a Teacher of the Year in the Highlands County schools during the 2010-2011 school year.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m.; the meetings commence at 6 p.m.