SEBRING — The Circle of Truth Ministries has been approved to hold a concert on Saturday, Oct. 15. The concert will be held outdoors in the parking lot on the eastside of 228 North Ridgewood Drive (CRA property). The concert is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 7:45 p.m. There will be a small local road closure associated with this event.
The following road closure and parking restrictions will be implemented in conjunction with the concert. On Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m., North Mango Street will be closed from North Ridgewood Drive east to the alley on the west side of the Sebring Fire Department. Parking restrictions will be implemented for all parking spaces along the closed roadways. All above road closures will be reopened by 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.