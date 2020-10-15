SEBRING — Workers have been pouring concrete this week to complete the dock replacement project at Veterans Beach.
The two boat ramps at the City of Sebring’s park on Lake Jackson have been closed since Aug. 24 during the half-million dollar project, which started in mid-July. The goal is to provide improvements for those launching and retrieving their boats from the lake.
Sebring City Manager Scott Noethlich said recently the boat launching ramps have not yet reopened at Veterans Beach, but the work is getting closer to being completed.
The replacement concrete apron of the boat ramp was poured this week, he said. They did a saw cut just below the stormwater grate at the front end of the boat ramp. Then poured the new concrete about half way down the first slab of concrete on the boat ramp.
They have one more concrete pour underneath the first fixed pier, he said. It is a leveling out of the boat ramp to prevent someone who is backing their boat into the lake from accidently going off the side of the ramp with their trailer.
The intent is to create one flat surface, from left to right, underneath the entire boat ramp, Noethlich said. So if you go to the outer-most edge on the left and the outer-most edge on the right you will essentially have a boat ramp that is at the same level, although some of it is covered by the pier and the gangway.
The pier now has a 40-foot gangway that goes to a 60-foot floating dock that are made of aluminum.
Loren Jock Trucking Inc., which had the lowest bid of $357,355, is doing the seawall rebuild and dock replacement work at Veterans Beach.
Excavation Point Inc., will be doing the parking lot repairs and improvements at a cost of about $154,419.
The parking lot will have a new traffic pattern that will have boaters entering near the bathrooms and then making a right turn to face toward Lakeview Drive so they can back up in a straight line to the boat ramp.
The parking lot in the boat launching area of Veterans Beach was due for an upgrade before Hurricane Irma struck in September 2017.
After the storm, there was much more work to do to fix the parking lot, seawall and make overall improvements at the only public boat ramp on Lake Jackson.
The boat ramp behind the Sebring Elks Lodge is currently open for temporary public use by those who live on Lake Jackson.