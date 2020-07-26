AVON PARK — “Now I can scream that we made it. Now everyone, everywhere I go, they say ‘gratulations.”
As their class song “Congratulations” by Post Malone says, the Avon Park High School class of 2020 truly has made it. Although none of them could have anticipated how 2020 would change their final year of high school, not to mention their lives, Friday night was their time to celebrate making it through a difficult year and coming out the other side stronger for it.
“You may not be aware of the significance of your experiences you’ve had since Spring Break, but you have done much more than you know,” said APHS principal Danielle Erwin in her speech to the graduating class.
Erwin touched on how the senior class took to online learning to insure they finished their courses, even at the expense of working full-time jobs to help their parents and their community during this tough time. “Some of you created your own study groups to support each other and many of you cared for loved ones so that your families could work.”
The 240 graduates and their families in attendance at Joe Franza Stadium on Friday night followed social distancing and wore their masks, a sign of that although they have fought hard and persevered through this pandemic, it wasn’t yet over. “You have learned first hand in just a few months the value of life and how our lives can change in a flash, in a moment,” said Erwin.
The Alan Jay Automotive Network handed out five $1,000 cash scholarships to Dalton Edward Green, Kevin Leigh Myers Jr., Angelica Mendoza, April Brianna Robinson and Savannah Rose Durrance.
The class of 2020 history was presented by Lizbeth Amanda Capote Solano. She thanked the teachers for never giving up on them, showing them how to help each other and how to use their skills to help others. “I hope each class after us learns to be a family and grow incredible relationships with one another and amazing faculty at this school,” said Capote. “We finally made it and I know that God has so much in store for each one of our lives. Congratulations class of 2020.”
The recipients of the Gwen Sanders-Hill Scholarship Achievement Award is given to those students who graduate with an Associate’s degree from South Florida State College and from their high school simultaneously. This year’s recipients were Zachary Alan Best, Hassan Javed, Kevin Leigh Myers Jr., William Edward Parker, Alyssa Madison Selph and Amanda Toussaint.
This year’s Senior Honor Student was Joseph Dean Goodwin.
The Citizenship Awards for 2020 went to Hassan Javed and Olivia Grace Guerndt.
The Bailey Medal was awarded to Loretta Natalia Walker and Hassan Javed.
“We are extremely proud of our graduates and cannot wait to see the amazing things they will do,” said Erwin.
In his Commencement Address, Hassan Javed recognized God, as well as the principal and administrators at APHS for all their help and support throughout their four years of high school. “Surely, God is the best of planners,” said Javed.
Javed also praised the teachers at APHS. “The cornerstones that took their time to not only teach us, but also to motivate us to keep going.”