Congress Aerial Objects

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., speaks with reporters following a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 15. Senators are investigating how the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to pass over crucial missile sites. Kelly is a former astronaut. He wants to require weather balloons to carry a radar transponder.

 J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the only current U.S. senator to have visited space, Mark Kelly knows something about unexplained objects in the skies.

Back in his aviator days, Kelly saw Mylar party balloons fly by his cockpit. And once when he was piloting a NASA aircraft, he spotted an object at roughly 45,000 feet (13,700 meters) — much higher than commercial airplanes fly — that he couldn’t identify by sight.

