(The Center Square) — Lawmakers are looking for answers on the destruction of 30 million tax documents by the Internal Revenue Service in March 2021.

Congressman David Schweikert, R-Ariz., and Congressman Jason Smith, R-Mo., of the House Ways and Means Committee, wrote a letter to IRS commissioner Daniel Werfel on Tuesday asking for the memorandum that explained the recommendation for the “unprocessed, paper-filed informational returns.”

Recommended for you