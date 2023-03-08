LAKE PLACID — Feb. 27 double headers were played to make up for postponed rain out games.

League leading Lakeside Dermatology took it on the chin losing both games to Conley Insurance by scores of 13-12 and 11-8. In the first contest, Eddie Tei homered in the first inning for Conley, which was the difference in the game. Sam Crouse, Norm Moriarty and Dan Rasmussen were all 3 for 3 in the game. Victor Rodriguez was 2 for 2. Frank Menendez, Mike LaValley and Mark Milia were 3 for 3 for Lakeside. In the second contest, hitters batting a thousand in the game were Frank King, Norm Moriarty, Lee Sonnenberg, Bob Vasher, Frank Menendez, Scott Storch and Mike LaValley.

