LAKE PLACID — Feb. 27 double headers were played to make up for postponed rain out games.
League leading Lakeside Dermatology took it on the chin losing both games to Conley Insurance by scores of 13-12 and 11-8. In the first contest, Eddie Tei homered in the first inning for Conley, which was the difference in the game. Sam Crouse, Norm Moriarty and Dan Rasmussen were all 3 for 3 in the game. Victor Rodriguez was 2 for 2. Frank Menendez, Mike LaValley and Mark Milia were 3 for 3 for Lakeside. In the second contest, hitters batting a thousand in the game were Frank King, Norm Moriarty, Lee Sonnenberg, Bob Vasher, Frank Menendez, Scott Storch and Mike LaValley.
Miller’s Central Air and Central Security split the double header. Miller’s won the first game 20-10. Central held off Miller’s in the second game to win 9-6. Big bat for Central was Cisco Hernandez, who went 6 for 6 with two doubles and a home run.
LP Title Co. was the victor in two close contests, 13-8 and 12-11, over Lake Placid Marine. Ken Elston was 6 for 6 and teammate Bill Todd was 5 for 5 for LP Title. John Burge was 5 for 5 and Rudy Pribble was 4 for 4 for LP Marine.
On March 1, Miller’s Central Air limped past Lake Placid Marine in extra innings 19-18. The big bat for Miller’s was Jim Radcliffe who went 6 for 6 and knocked in the winning runs at the bottom of the 10th inning.
LP Title Co., not to be out done in close games, ended with a 20-19 victory over Conley Insurance. Bill Gallagher, Will Ramsey and Kelly McMillen went 4 for 4 for LP Title Co. Conley Insurance saw Frank King, Sam Crouse and Lee Sonnenberg go 5 for 5. Sonnenberg also socked a home run.
Lakeside Dermatology outscored Central Security 18-10. Chuck Totten led the hitting for Lakeside going 5 for 5 with a double. Cisco Hernandez led Central going 3 for 4 with two doubles.