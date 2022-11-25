Chippen Ranch

Crippen Ranch is within the Kissimmee-St Johns River Connector Florida Forever project, which ranked number 7 in the Florida Forever Less-Than-Fee category, located within the Northern Everglades, Avon Park Air Force Range Sentinel Landscape, and the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

 COURTESY/CARLTON WARD JR., CARLTONWARD.COM

OKEECHOBEE — Conservation Florida and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of State Lands have completed the conservation of Crippen Ranch, a 615-acre property in the Northern Everglades.

Located in north-central Okeechobee County and connected to the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, the property is within a key region of the Northern Everglades Headwaters National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area – a mosaic of seasonally wet grasslands, longleaf pine savannas, and cattle ranches that sustain one of the most important assemblages of imperiled species in the southeast United States. The conservation easement placed on the ranch permanently prohibits development on the property while allowing cattle ranching operations to continue uninterrupted.

