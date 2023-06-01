The Foundation for Florida’s Future, a conservative nonprofit started by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, has honored 34 Florida lawmakers for passing education laws.
The “Honor Roll,” with grades subject to the legislators voting records, features three Democrats and 31 Republicans, including Rep. Kaylee Tuck (District 55).
The conservative-leaning Foundation was formed in 1995 by Bush and focuses on advancing policies that “promote student achievement and success,” while also advocating for reforms and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education, expanding educational opportunities, and increasing student outcomes.
Since his time as governor, the Foundation has also focused on promoting Bush’s efforts towards education privatization, alongside its sister organization, the Foundation for Excellence in Education (FEE), with which it merged in 2004.
Among the changes passed and signed into law in this most recent Florida Legislative Session, was House Bill 1, which expands school choice options and alters the concept of Education Savings Accounts (ESAs).
The measure, introduced by Tuck – highly ranked by the Foundation – eliminates financial eligibility restrictions and current enrollment caps at schools statewide, which creates more options for parents to choose a school for their children, whether that be traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online academies, or homeschooling.
By eliminating financial eligibility requirements, it allows any school-age child, regardless of family income, to get a voucher to attend a private school. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) measures showed a decline in scores for fourth and eighth grade students in 2022.
Also, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 7039 into law last week, intended to address students’ declining math and reading skills disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
HB 7039 requires schools to identify students in kindergarten through fourth grade who struggle with math or show signs of dyscalculia, defined as consistent failure to achieve in mathematics commensurate with age, intelligence, adequate instruction, and effort because of difficulty understanding number-related concepts.
Other laws will push back Florida school start times to fight childhood sleep deprivation, decrease school board term limits to eight years and amend capital outlay plans to let charter schools receive a higher proportion of district funding.