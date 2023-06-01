Representative Kaylee Tuck

Representative Kaylee Tuck speaks at the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Networking Luncheon last week at the Hotel Jacaranda.

 MARC VALERO/ STAFF

The Foundation for Florida’s Future, a conservative nonprofit started by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, has honored 34 Florida lawmakers for passing education laws.

The “Honor Roll,” with grades subject to the legislators voting records, features three Democrats and 31 Republicans, including Rep. Kaylee Tuck (District 55).

