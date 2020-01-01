AVON PARK — In April, Nucor Steel Florida broke ground on constructing a mill that will produce some 350,000 tons of steel rebar a year and employ a workforce of 250 with average annual salaries of $66,000.
It is located just north of the county line in Polk County and just east of U.S. 27, but it should have a big impact on Highlands County and Avon Park in particular.
Work is underway to extend the City of Avon Park’s water and sewer lines to provide service to Nucor. It was recently reported by the city that 30% of the project is complete.
The City Council will likely vote in January on an agreement with Nucor for city water and sewer services.
Duke Energy worked on a new 230-kilovolt (kV) transmission line that went through downtown Avon Park to serve the Nucor Steel manufacturing facility.
The approximately seven-mile line runs north from the Avon Park substation along the CSX Corporation vacant rail line to County Road 17A and west for one mile, then along the west side of U.S. 27 North for approximately two miles to Nucor’s plant.
According to Duke Energy, there may be lulls between construction activities. Construction is expected to be completed by March 2020.
The steel rebar mill is slated to open in July 2020.
Nucor is the largest steel and steel products producer in the United States with a steel-making capacity of about 27 million tons annually. The company has more than 25,000 employees at more than 200 operating facilities in North America.
Nucor is number 151 in the Fortune 500 list of America’s Largest Companies with more than $20 billion in revenue in 2018.