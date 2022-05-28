SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is looking into starting a construction trade program at Lake Placid High School to offer a career path for students to the building industry, which has a severe shortage of workers.
School Board Member Bill Brantley, Superintendent Brenda Longshore and her husband, Highlands County Building Official Eric Longshore, and Lake Placid High Principal Kevin Tuning recently visited the Leesburg Construction Academy at Leesburg High School
At a recent School Board meeting, Brantley said it is a fantastic academy, which they have been ramping it up in the past couple of years.
They have a high school a little bigger than Lake Placid High and more than 300 students in this academy, he said. The students do electrical, framing and plumbing.
"We went there to figure out how they get sponsorships, how they get funding," Brantley said. "Obviously, it is something we would like to see brought back to Lake Placid.
"I personally know that the construction trade is lacking in every industry that we have and I think it is a great source for the Lake Placid students who aren't going to college, who want to go out in the field to actually have the skills to be able to do that."
The Leesburg program offers certifications and other credentials, so when the graduates get in the workforce they have those in hand, he said.
"That is definitely something I am looking forward to try to implement down in Lake Placid" Brantley said.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Friday they are eagerly investigating the construction trade program to see if it is something they can bring to the district.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has really encouraged different trades to be taught in the high schools to offer a different career path for students, he said. There is a lot of interest by Tuning and the School Board to look at avenues like this.
The Triangle News Leader reported in February that Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, in partnership with the Leesburg High School Construction Academy, hosted a Dry-In Celebration for the school’s new home construction project. Students showed guests the home they are building and shared lessons they learned during the summer.
The Jan. 26 celebration marked the halfway point of the new home construction project, which is part of Habitat Lake-Sumter’s vocational education program, Youth Construction Academy.
The program creates a partnership between Habitat and select area high schools to provide experiential learning and introduce students to the field of construction, according to a Lake County Schools news release. Graduates of the program receive access to internships and employment opportunities.