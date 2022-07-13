LAKE PLACID — Crews have begun improving the South Lakeview Road egress onto U.S. 27 in Lake Placid.
As a heavy equipment operator drilled a deep hole with a giant auger, other workers assembled a large metal cage that was dropped into the hole. Once a new light pole was positioned inside the cage, workers poured concrete inside the circular cage to cement the pole in place.
“It’s a nice morning to be working, not too hot,” said Matt Moreau, who, along with another worker, was putting together the round concrete cage. “We are used to the heat too, though.”
The work is all part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s project to improve the tiny entrance lane where South Lakeview Road empties onto U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. In its present state, the intersection gives drivers very little space to accelerate to match oncoming traffic in the northbound lane of U.S. 27.
According to the FDOT, in addition to a new traffic light, the $1.7 million project will see the widening for off-set left turns and the construction of asphalt additions to the intersection’s corners. Upcoming FDOT improvements to Lake Mirror Drive will include construction of a bi-directional median at the intersection where the drive connects with U.S. 27.
The construction will create single-lane closures to the approaches to Lake Placid on U.S. 27.
For more information, contact Corrine Burgess, the FDOT community outreach manager, at 863-225-0422.