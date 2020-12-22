AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park continues to work through a troubling computer virus, which has hampered city staff for more than a week.
City Manager Mark Schrader said a third-party IT consultant is working on the issue along with the city’s information technology person.
“We are getting the essential things done, but it is still giving us a problem,” he said.
Highlands News-Sun asked if the city had been informed of any ransom demand from the person who infected the computer system?
“No. We haven’t even got into any of that right now. We are just trying to get the system up and running,” he said.
Highlands News-Sun asked if the city was able to prepare and send the monthly utility bills?
The utility bills were sent Friday, Schrader responded.
The third-party IT specialist, who deals with these issues on a regular basis, will be providing the city with recommendations on how to make the system’s protections stronger, he said.
“As you have seen some bad guys have gotten into a federal government computer system,” Schrader noted.
The US Energy Department confirmed recently it was hit by Sunburst hack, a malware that has been isolated only in the business networks in the energy department.
More than a week ago, so-called ransomware had been installed by an unknown person in the city’s computer system, which put a burden on city staff to perform its daily tasks.
Ransomware is malicious software that infects computers and displays messages demanding a fee to be paid in order for the system to work again.