SEBRING — Entries for the Highlands County Sons of the American Revolution essay contest must be received by Nov. 30.
Highlands County high school students at Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring high schools are urged to contact their high school principal’s office, as soon as possible.
Contest coordinator, and SAR compatriot, Mark Barie is also available to distribute the application materials and to answer any questions.
Students are asked to submit an essay of no less than 800 and no more than 1,200 words. The essay should deal with an event, person, philosophy, or ideal, associated with either the American Revolution, the Declaration of Independence, or the framing of the United States Constitution.
An award of $100 for the best essay will be given at each high school. One of the award recipients will receive an extra $50 and be eligible to compete at the Florida state level. Winners of the SAR’s national contest receive $5,000. Prizes of $2,500 and $1,000, are given for second and third place winners, respectively.
The Sons of the American Revolution is a nationwide, nonprofit group whose mission is to foster and grow the institutions of American freedom and the values of American citizenship.