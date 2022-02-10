SEBRING — A 2019 dispute over a large staghorn fern in Lake Placid led handyman Tim Rollan Starr to shove an older man from behind. That shove sent the older man, who has heart problems, to the hospital.
The victim’s testimony, and that of the arresting officer, led a jury Tuesday to find Starr guilty of battery on a person older than 65.
The Oct. 31, 2019 brouhaha began when a shirtless Starr walked past the front window of the victim’s Lake Placid home. When the victim came outside to see what the problem was, Starr, who had been working in a yard next door, accused the victim of stealing the staghorn fern.
A mature staghorn fern can grow more than three feet in width and weigh hundreds of pounds. Starr told the jury that the victim, a military officer who served in Vietnam, had stolen the plant from the yard Starr had been hired to clear of brush, downed branches and other detritus after Hurricane Irma.
The victim and his wife, however, told the jury that Starr, who police said had been drinking, had given them permission to take the decorative fern because Starr did not have the equipment to move it from the yard he was cleaning.
When the victim denied stealing the fern, police say, Starr became angry, repeatedly calling the victim and his wife thieves, police said. Starr also repeatedly threatened to kill the victim and break his son’s neck.
As the victim and his wife, hoping to diffuse the situation, walked away from Starr, he gave the husband a violent shove from behind.
Starr’s shove was sharp enough that it strained his neck and almost sent him toppling to the ground. The victim, however, landed on his right knee and recovered his balance. The victim’s wife, who told the jury her husband suffers from heart problems, took her husband inside to a chair and administered nitroglycerin to steady his heart.
The victim, his wife, and Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Robert Gunthorp told the jury that Starr smelled strongly of alcohol. Starr admitted on the stand to having a single beer at lunch. He also told the jury he’d purchased a 12-pack of beer for after work.
“I didn’t want him to die over a drunk guy raging at us,” the victim’s wife told the jury.
Gunthorp told the jury that an angry Starr accused officers of being unfair when they asked whether he’d been drinking.
While on the stand, Starr also admitted to prosecutor Richard Castillo that he was angry that the police were focused on his drinking rather than on the theft of the fern. Castillo noted that the victim’s family and the fern’s owner – who was out of town at the time – have known each other for more than 20 years.
“Why didn’t you just let it go and let the neighbors iron out the fern?” Castillo asked Starr. “Why didn’t you just let it go?”
The jury deliberated for less than an hour and returned with a verdict of guilty.
Pete Brewer, Starr’s defense lawyer, asked that Starr be released overnight until his Wednesday morning trial on burglary charges.
Castillo read Starr’s priors out loud. “He has a prior assault in 1989, battery and resisting without violence in 2016; violation of an injunction and burglary of a structure, battery in 2015; another battery conviction in 2016; and conviction for battery again,” the prosecutor told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada.
“That’s three or four batteries, he has not learned to keep his hands to himself,” Castillo told Estrada.
The judge ordered Starr remanded to the jail. Starr will be sentenced March 21 at 8:30 a.m.