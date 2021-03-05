SEBRING — Students will have many more options in choosing a school next year, within the Highlands School District, under the Controlled Open Enrollment option, which allows students to transfer to a school with available capacity.
With fewer students in school for face-to-face instruction due to the pandemic, the district has 13 schools with available capacity to accept transfers for the 2021-22 school year, including triple-digit numbers of openings at all three high schools. That is according to the district’s plan the School Board will consider at its March 9 meeting..
For the 2020-21 school year, there were 11 district schools that had available capacity. For the 2019-20 school year that number was 10 schools and in the 2018-19 school year there were only seven schools that had available capacity to accept transfer students.
For the 2020-21 school year, Avon Park Middle School had the most available seats with 95.
Under the district’s proposed 2021-22 plan, Sebring High has the most available capacity with 425, followed by Avon Park High with 398 and Lake Placid High with 208.
Avon Park Middle, Hill-Gustat Middle and Lake Placid Middle have available capacity, but Hill-Gustat Middle has the lowest number with only eight available seats.
If there are more transfer requests to a school than the number of available seats, a lottery system is used to determine which students will get a seat at their requested school.
The elementary schools with available capacity are: Avon, Fred Wild, Kindergarten Learning Center, Lake Placid, Memorial, Park and Sun ‘N Lake.
Under the proposed plan, the period to apply for controlled open enrollment will be March 22-April 9 with the lottery and notifications April 14-16.
Transportation must be provided by the parent for all approved transfer requests.
Since pre-kindergarten programs are not mandatory, Controlled Open Enrollment options are not available for pre-K students.
The parent agrees that a transfer may be rescinded at any time during the school year if the student doesn’t maintain passing grades, good attendance, appropriate behavior or if the student is chronically tardy to school, the plan states.