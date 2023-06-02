Convicted armed robber Gary Ricketts hopes a judge will do something to fix the 40-year sentence he was given as a 17-year-old.

Ricketts attorney, Megan Leigh Lazenby, on Wednesday asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden for a hearing to finalize a date for resentencing Ricketts, who was found guilty of armed robbery by a jury in August 2012. Because Ricketts shot the robbery victim, he was required to get at least 25 years in prison, Highlands prosecutors said.

Recommended for you