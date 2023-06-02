Convicted armed robber Gary Ricketts hopes a judge will do something to fix the 40-year sentence he was given as a 17-year-old.
Ricketts attorney, Megan Leigh Lazenby, on Wednesday asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden for a hearing to finalize a date for resentencing Ricketts, who was found guilty of armed robbery by a jury in August 2012. Because Ricketts shot the robbery victim, he was required to get at least 25 years in prison, Highlands prosecutors said.
According to a June 10, 2020 written statement by then-Highlands prosecutor Steven Houchin, Ricketts was 17 years, 11 months old with an “extensive juvenile record” at the time of the April 2009 robbery. Ricketts shot his robbery victim once in the thigh.
The judge sentenced Ricketts to 40 years in state prison, which encompassed the 25-year mandatory minimum. Ricketts’ sentence also includes 20 years of probation when he finishes his prison sentence.
Though Ricketts repeatedly, and unsuccessfully, appealed his sentence to higher courts, Lazenby and her client believe that the Florida Legislature in 2014 brought the state’s juvenile sentencing guidelines into alignment with the U.S. Supreme Court’s juvenile sentencing guidelines.
Among the juvenile sentencing rights: a sentence review after 20 years to see if the inmate is no longer a danger to the community.
“The current statutory and case law dictates that Ricketts is entitled to be resentenced,” Houchin stated in his 2020 opinion to the court. “Juveniles who are sentenced for a non-homicide offense which is punishable by up to a life sentence are entitled to a review of their sentence after serving 20 years.”
The sentence review at 20 years “can determine whether Ricketts has demonstrated maturity and rehabilitation or whether he remains at the same level of risk to society as he did at the time of his initial sentencing,” Houchin added in his 2020 statement.
“The rationale is that juvenile minds are still developing into their early twenties,” Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said. “This psycho/social development should be reviewed and considered by courts in determining as to whether further incarceration is justified.”
Ricketts wants the court to reverse his sentence based on the state’s “erroneous enhancements and classification.”