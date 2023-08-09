BARTOW — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team took 33-year-old Victor Garcia peacefully into custody in the Citrus Highlands Drive East area of unincorporated Bartow after a several-hour-long standoff with the armed and barricaded suspect.

Garcia, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of an AR-15 and magazines holding several hundred rounds of ammunition, as well as a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P pistol.

Recommended for you