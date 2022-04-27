SEBRING – Alexis Cooper loves working with children and youth and has a passion for agriculture, which has been a big part of her life since childhood.
So, when a job became available seven years ago for a 4-H program assistant at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension Highlands County office, it felt like the right fit for her.
“I love agriculture and working with kids, so I thought this job would be perfect for me,” she said.
A Highlands County native, Cooper went to Sebring High School and graduated in 2010. She showed animals for the Highlands County Fair for seven years and competed in national shows in Perry, Georgia. Cooper earned a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at Hodges University, graduating in 2012.
She has about 15 years of experience with show pigs under her belt and has been volunteering to assist youth with picking show pigs at a local farm here in Highlands County for the last several years. Cooper teaches them the different types of show pig breeds, gender determination, how to administer inoculations, swine anatomy, ear notching, and showmanship.
As the 4-H program assistant with UF/IFAS Extension Highlands County, Cooper focuses on the educational offerings of the program and connecting with local youth.
“I love both the Public Speaking Program [in partnership with Florida Power & Light (formerly called the Tropicana Speech Contest)] and the Embryology program,” Cooper said.
“We typically have about 2,000 local students who participate in our speech contest,” she said. The contest allows fourth, fifth and sixth graders to create a speech on any topic they choose and to compete in a classroom, school, and county competition.
“The winners of the elementary and middle school divisions are awarded a scholarship to one of our summer camps,” she said.
Embryology is a hands-on program for elementary and middle school students to learn about the life cycle of chickens and/or ducks. Cooper’s 21-day Embryology 101 program teaches them what is happening inside the eggs where students can observe eggs in an incubator set up in the classroom.
By the end of the program, the chickens and/or ducks will hatch. This year, she has taught the program at Cracker Trail Elementary School and the Kindergarten Learning Center.
At Woodlawn Elementary School, she has taught agriculture in the classroom and has brought in rabbits, ducks, and chickens for the kids to see and learn about.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started two years ago, Cooper was unable to go into the classroom to teach her embryology program, so she got creative. She turned to Facebook LIVE and livestreamed every day for 21 days until the chicks hatched. Those videos had a combined total of about 55,000 views.
“I still wanted to give students the opportunity to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event,” she said.
Even in her free time, Cooper focuses on kids. She proctors during FSA testing in the schools. And she has participated in the Highlands Mentor Program through the School Board of Highlands County, where she spent time with a student during lunch once a week throughout the school year.
Clearly, making an impact on the lives of local youth is important to Cooper, and she brings that enthusiasm to her role as the 4-H program assistant.
“When people hear ‘4-H,’ they often think of the local fair where youth exhibit and sell livestock animals,” Cooper said. “4-H is much broader than one may think.”
4-H is the largest youth development organization in the nation dating back to 1902. It provides hands-on educational programs and experiences for youth ages 5 to 18 with the goal of developing them as individuals, and as responsible and productive citizens.
“Our 4-H science programs provide youth the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) through fun, hands-on activities, and projects,” she said. “Healthy living programs teach about leading lives that balance physical, mental, and emotional health, and 4-H civic engagement programs empower young people to be well-informed citizens who are actively engaged in their communities and the world.”
Cooper is a 4-H club leader for two clubs: Cracker Trail Livestock, which has around 30 participants and is for youth who want to show animals at the Highlands County Fair, and the Highlands Youth Citrus Project, where youth learn about the Florida citrus industry and auction their trees off at the Highlands County Fair. That club has about 70 participants, and just kicked off the citrus tree project for 2022-23.
Building community clubs to help solve agricultural challenges is one step toward youth learning more about the industries in their communities. 4-H out-of-school programming, in-school enrichment programs, clubs and camps also offer a wide variety of other STEAM opportunities, from agriculture and animal sciences to rocketry, robotics, environmental protection, and computer science.
“4-H’ers are four times more likely to give back to their communities, two times more likely to make healthier choices, and two times more likely to participate in STEAM activities,” Cooper said.
“I truly believe the Extension office is the best kept secret in the County,” she said. “I love everything about it.”